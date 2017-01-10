Former Steamboat Springs Staples building sells to urgent care developers for $2.65 million

— The sale of the old Staples building to a buyer seeking to open an urgent care facility closed Monday for $2.65 million.

The 15,000-square-foot building on Mid Valley Drive next to Walgreens has been vacant since May 2014, when Staples vacated the space with two years remaining on its lease.

A proposal for minor exterior renovations submitted to the Steamboat Springs Planning Department in August showed the building was set to become an urgent care facility.

The proposal revealed plans to renovate the building to include an 8,000-square-foot ambulatory surgical center with two operating rooms and one procedure room, a 4,800-square-foot community emergency center with five or six treatment rooms and a 2,200-square-foot, diagnostic imaging center that could perform X-rays, CT scans and MRIs, according to the proposal.

The planning documents submitted during the summer didn’t reveal who was interested in opening the facility, and information about the sale shows the buyer as a limited liability company registered in Texas.



The property was purchased by NTX Steamboat Springs LLC, a company registered Jan. 3 with a principal address in Addison, Texas, that matches Buttry & Brown Development, a real estate development company.

The company’s website shows several completed “First Choice ER” freestanding emergency room facilities in Texas, as well as other development projects in Texas and other states, and lists Steamboat Springs as a location for a current project.

Loui Antonucci, seller of both the building and the 1.98 acre tract on which it sits, said he had little contact with the buyers and instead worked through their real estate broker, Chris Paoli, as is customary in many commercial real estate transactions.



Antonucci said he’d provided the blueprints of the building to the buyers prior to the sale so they could begin design work.

