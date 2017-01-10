Flu shots still available in area

Influenza is a contagious virus and can cause mild to severe illness, sometimes resulting in hospitalization. Older adults, young children and people with certain health conditions may be at higher risk for complications.

It’s not too late to get a flu shot; flu season typically extends into spring.

Flu symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle or body aches, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and headaches. If a person gets sick, flu vaccination may make the illness milder.

Avoid contracting or spreading flu by washing hands frequently and covering coughs. People who become ill should stay home from work or school until at least 24 hours after their fever has subsided. Antiviral medications can lessen symptoms and duration of illness.

Individuals who are at risk of complications should check with their healthcare provider promptly after becoming ill. Others can be treated with antivirals at their healthcare provider’s discretion.

Flu shots are available by appointment at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101.

Low-cost vaccines are available for individuals who do not have insurance, and same-day appointments are often available. For more information, call 970-879-1632.