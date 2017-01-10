Coffee with Council event slated for Jan. 13

Coffee with Council will embark on a new year from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the Crawford Room at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.
Councilman Scott Ford and other available council members will discuss the housing issue, asking the question: How aggressive should the city be in addressing housing issues in the Steamboat Springs area? Council members will also address others items of concern or interest.
The goal of the monthly Coffee with Council sessions is to provide an opportunity for community members to meet with City Council members in a relaxed atmosphere and discuss issues of interest.
Other cities and towns in Colorado have also adopted this approach in order to increase interaction between council and community members, and to promote greater transparency in city business.
No RSVP is necessary, and community members are welcome to drop by to discuss any issues of interest to them.
Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.
Comments
Scott Wedel 20 hours, 58 minutes ago
So what is meant by the question of City of SB aggressively addressing housing issues?
City could "aggressively" change zoning to easily allow mobile home parks as an affordable high density housing option and up zone single family neighborhoods to allow duplexes or secondary units or even multi-family units. City could also aggressively change tap fees to charge much less for smaller units and charge much more for larger houses with landscaping. It is a fact that city's water dept needs additional water rights to handle summer exterior watering while household interior use is not a problem.
Or it could mean that City gets aggressive seeking to raise tens of millions of dollars annually in order to attempt to build one study's projected number of affordable units per year.
It is a big difference whether city government aggressively looks at itself to make it easier for free market to provide additional housing compared to city government aggressively seeks to raise taxes.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID