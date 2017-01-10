Coffee with Council event slated for Jan. 13

Coffee with Council will embark on a new year from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the Crawford Room at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.

Councilman Scott Ford and other available council members will discuss the housing issue, asking the question: How aggressive should the city be in addressing housing issues in the Steamboat Springs area? Council members will also address others items of concern or interest.

The goal of the monthly Coffee with Council sessions is to provide an opportunity for community members to meet with City Council members in a relaxed atmosphere and discuss issues of interest.



Other cities and towns in Colorado have also adopted this approach in order to increase interaction between council and community members, and to promote greater transparency in city business.

No RSVP is necessary, and community members are welcome to drop by to discuss any issues of interest to them.



Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.