CMC, SCORE to host small business startup seminar

Colorado Mountain College, in cooperation with Counselors to America’s Small Businesses, or SCORE, will host a free small business startup seminar from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the CMC Academic Center, Room 127.

The program is designed for those who have not yet started a business and will offer answers to the following common questions.

• Who are potential customers, why do they want/need a particular product or service and how many are out there?

• How is a revenue/sales forecast built?

• How much money is needed to start a business, how is a monthly expense budget built and how is profit/loss determined during the first two years?

• What funding sources are available, and what do they require?

• What resources are available to help with the planning process?

The workshop is sponsored by Routt County and the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association.

For more information, call 970-870-4491