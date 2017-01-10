Checking on drunk people: The Record for Monday Jan. 9, 2016

Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
12:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a person missing from the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. The person was found.
8:29 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a car window smashed in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
8:38 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of a chicken coop fire in the 24900 block of U.S. Highway 40.
2:32 p.m. West Routt firefighters were called to help a person who overdosed at Hayden Middle School.
5:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunk person on a bus at Gondola Transit Center. Police determined the person was fine.
7:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.
8 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person removed from a bar in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Police gave the person a trespass warning.
9:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person at Après Ski Way and Village Drive.
