Texas man booted from hotel after grabbing bartender: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
12:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a shirtless, drunken man walking down Lincoln Avenue downtown. Paramedics were called because the man was so intoxicated. The man was given a courtesy ride home.
1:35 a.m. Officers were called to a report of an assault at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
2:27 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of a chicken coop that was on fire in the 500 block of East Jefferson Avenue.
4:20 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who had possibly overdosed on unknown pills. The man was taken to the hospital.
7:22 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a Yampa Valley Medical Center patient who was found to be in possession of heroin.
2:23 p.m. Officers helped a driver on Apres Ski Way. Police helped several more drivers get their vehicles out of the snow throughout the evening.
4:05 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a 17-year-old girl who was left behind at McDonald’s when her Greyhound bus departed without her. The police department helped find lodging for the girl.
5:34 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a 30-year-old Texas man in a hot tub who grabbed a bartender at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The man was told to leave, but later returned to the hotel and was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
