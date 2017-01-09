Steamboat riders hoping to find edge in weekend race series.

— The members of the Steamboat Springs Sports Club’s Pro-Am snowboard race team will be riding a wave of momentum this week as they prepare to host a series of races on the slopes of the Steamboat Ski Area this weekend. “I’m very happy with the way the team is performing in races early this season, head coach Thedo Remmelink said. “This year’s team has a lot of younger riders and I’m excited to watch and see how they develop … This group of riders has brought a younger energy to the team and it feels great.”

Locals will have a chance to cheer for those riders when they take to the slopes of the All Out racecourse Saturday and Sunday. The qualifying rounds for those events are slated to begin at 10 a.m. each day with the finals taking place at 12:30 p.m. Alpine snowboard racing features a unique format where riders get two runs in qualifying. The top-16 men, and top 16-women will then advance to the “knock out” rounds where they go head-to-head with the other top riders.

Remmelink has high hopes for his riders in the home races. This will only be the third event for the Steamboat Pro-Am team in the 2016-17 season. The team has competed at races in Buck Hill Minnesota in December and last week in Canada.

Steamboat athletes shined in the Canadian races, which were held in Le Relais last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Highlights included Steamboat Springs rider Michael Trapp who got the week started on a high note by winning the men’s Parallel Giant Slalom race on Jan. 4. His teammate Robert Burns was second in that race. Steamboat also enjoyed strong finishes on the women’s side with Maggie Carrigan placing second to Canadian Megan Farrell in the women’s PGS. Americans Abby Champagne was fifth and Lynn Ott was eight.

Steamboat riders picked up a few more top finishes in the second PGS of the week on Jan. 5. with Burns racing to a third-place finish and Trapp finishing fourth. Farrell picked up her second straight win on the women’s side, but that didn’t stop Steamboat’s Carrigan from reaching the podium for a second-straight day with a third-place finish.

The week wrapped up Jan. 6 with a couple of junior races, and a few more highlights for the Steamboat team on the men’s side.

Pro-Am team member Christian De Oliveira won the men’s PGS and teammate Riley Kilmer-Choi placed second.

