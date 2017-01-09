Steamboat briefs: Film about California’s lone wolf set to screen at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “The Wolf OR-7 Expedition,” a featured film from the 2016 International Wildlife Film Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Library Hall.

Follow six adventurers as they retrace the route taken by a GPS-collared Oregon wolf to explore human and wolf coexistence. The expedition retraced the approximate track generated by the GPS collar worn by the Oregon wolf known as Wolf OR-7.

For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Christmas trees being taken at Howelsen Ice Arena

Through the month of January, Christmas trees may be dropped off anytime in the Northeast corner of the Howelsen Ice Arena parking lot. People are asked to remove all tinsel, ornaments, lights and nails from the trees, and wreaths are not to be dropped off. The resulting mulch will be given to residents and used in city parks.

YVSC recruits families to take on food waste challenge

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the EPA “Food too Good to Waste” campaign to launch a local food Waste Challenge.

An average family of four throws away 40 percent of their food, wasting approximately $1,500 every year. As a part of the challenge, YVSC is recruiting families to participate in a pilot program that will track and reduce household food waste.

The challenge will involve tracking preventable food waste, which is food thrown away because it spoiled or wasn’t eaten at a meal. YVSC will provide each family in the challenge a bucket for measuring preventable food waste each week, as well as educational resources, fridge signs, menu planning information and support.

The challenge will last six weeks, from Feb. 27 to April 10, and will culminate with a family-friendly celebration April 18. Families interested in reducing household food waste can email cameron@yvsc.org to sign up.

Cen$ible Energy efficiency 2017 rebate program opens

The Cen$ible Energy rebate program is available for Yampa Valley Electric Association residential and small business members for the third year. The program opened Jan. 1 to help electricity consumers save on usage and costs through practical steps and sensible energy-efficiency measures.

In 2015 and 2016, approximately $58,500 was issued for 655 total rebates for LED lights, four types of Energy Star appliances, programmable thermostats, $150 toward energy audits and post-audit air sealing measures. In addition to reducing energy use and utility bills across the YVEA territory, the first two years of the program supported local businesses and vendors with almost $208,000 in locally generated purchases.

For Cen$ible Energy efficiency measures and purchases made on or after Jan. 1, the rebate submission deadline is 90 days after purchase. Full details about the program can be found atcensible

energy.org. Contact the YVEA customer service offices in Steamboat Springs or Craig or educational partner Yampa Valley Sustainability Council at info@yvsc.org or 970-871-9299 for more specific information.

The program is made possible by founding partners YVEA, YVSC, the city of Steamboat Springs and Alpine Bank. Each year so far, the first-come, first-serve program has utilized all available rebate funding before fall, and more funding partners are highly encouraged to help the well-received program continue year-round.

To assist as a program sponsor, email partners@censibleenergy.org.