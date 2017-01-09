Power outage affects west Steamboat, Clark

This story has been updated.

An early morning power outage darkened the homes of 4,640 Yampa Valley Electric Association customers in west Steamboat Springs and the Clark area Monday, according to Tammi Strickland, member outreach specialist for YVEA.

Strickland said the outage — which began about 4:45 a.m. Monday, originated from a loss of transmission from Excel Energy to the Steamboat Springs Airport substation — which supplies power to west Steamboat — and Clark substation, which feeds the Clark community.

About 7 a.m. Monday, YVEA reported via Facebook that power had been restored from the airport transit center to Elk River Road, including Curve Plaza.

As of 11 a.m., Strickland said power to most of west Steamboat had been restored, though she added some 460 members in the Elk River Road area and an estimated 900 more in Clark remained in the dark.

YVEA crews in north Routt County, working from snowmobiles and snowcats, spent several hours Monday morning isolating the problem there, ultimately discovering the outage was due to a downed feeder west of Clark.

By 2:30 p.m., Strickland said, power had been restored to most of Clark, excluding residences on Routt County Road 62 and areas south of Steamboat on Routt County roads 17, 19, 132 and 15, excluding the Hidden Mesa area.

At 3:45 p.m., Strickland reported all power had been restored.

To reach Jim Patterson, call 970-871-4208, email jpatterson@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JimPatterson15