Natalie Breitung: Helping our heroes

There are people here in Routt County who can’t afford to repair the furnace or get fuel for it, who don’t have a basic hookup for electricity, who won’t dream of small remodeling projects to adapt their homes for disabilities and who have no income or savings to draw from while between jobs.
Some of these people come to me. I’m Natalie Breitung, American Legion Post 44 Veterans Services Officer, describing people who have served in the U.S. military around the world — women and men with needs just like yours and mine.
I have the privilege of working with our heroes every day. Whatever their needs, I try to find resources to help. Steamboat Springs American Legion Post 44 has established a GoFundMe account where you can give to help our veterans to put them back on the road to the same quality of life you enjoy.
Please visit our website to learn more about the needs and about how it all works. Then, search your heart for that place that says, “Yes, I can help.”
Visit gofundme.com/rocky-mountain-vets-emergency-fund to make an online donation. Call me at 651-226-4345 or email me at nbreitung@co.routt.co.us to make an offline donation.
Natalie Breitung
Veterans Services Officer
Routt County Department of Human Services
Comments
Eric Morris 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
Calling every person who ever joined the military heroes does a disservice to those few in and out of uniform who have actually performed heroic, brave, or selfless acts. I was in the military and would never call myself a hero; the only thing out of the ordinary I was able to do was graduate basic training and OCS despite not being able to make a bed.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bostonglobe.com/opinion/2014/12/07/joining-military-doesn-make-you-hero/AtnLFFGkkVvxX2gKXKJE7L/amp.html?client=safari
rhys jones 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Eric -- Now I'm interested. Was basic training part of the officer routine, or were you selected for OCS out of enlisted boot camp? If so, that took some doing. I qualified for OCS in boot camp, but the butterbars who was our series commander didn't like me (and vice versa).
My service was likewise unremarkable, except that it provided me with the missed direction I follow yet today.
We were both pawns of the Fed in the quest for world dominance.
Eric Morris 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Rhys, nothing special. All you needed after basic was a pulse and a college degree--though certainly not a brain--to go to Army OCS during Iraq debacle. Marines were/are different, indicative that one Corps with amphibious capabilities would more than satisfy nation's defensive needs. The rest of us are fluff, or worse.
