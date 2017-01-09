Montessori school seeking grant funding from Steamboat's half-cent sales tax

Steamboat Springs — Mountain Village Montessori founder Kristen Rockford will make her case to the Education Fund Board Wednesday for why the public charter school should be eligible for funds from the city’s half-cent sales tax.
Rockford said she’ll present the board an easy-to-follow graphic detailing the ways funding for public charter schools is not equitable to funding for other public schools, despite both being free to attend and serving local students.
“There are still (Education Fund) board members who do not believe we qualify for those funds and question whether we are truly a public school,” Rockford said. “I want to try and clarify that.”
Among the inequities facing the charter school is that about 5 percent of the school’s per-pupil funding is kept by its authorizing body, the Colorado Charter School Institute.
Charter schools are not allowed to levy their own new taxes, as public school districts can, and the Montessori charter school was not included in a recent mill levy proposed by the Steamboat Springs School District to fund full-day kindergarten, leaving the Montessori school to charge tuition for the full-day program this year.
Rockford said the school was fortunate to collect $25,000, the most of any participating organization, from local donors during December’s Yampa Valley Gives Day.
The money will go toward operating costs for the school, which opened to preschool through fifth-grade students in the fall.
Two grant applications submitted by the charter school to the Education Fund last year — one for a portion of the salary for a business manager and one for playground equipment — were denied, but Education Fund Board members haven’t clarified whether they’ll fund requests from the Montessori school moving forward.
Education Fund Board President Sam Jones said board members want to discuss whether they feel the Montessori school should be eligible for the funding based on the ballot language approved by voters for the tax, which was last approved in 2008, long before the Montessori charter school opened.
Board members last year discussed the idea of adding a new category for the Montessori school to the board’s allocation model, which offers a guideline for what percentage of tax funds are spent on each Routt County school district and community groups.
“We want them to recognize that there is a charter school district within Routt County, and there’s a good chance that there may be more charter schools that open up,” Rockford said.
Rockford said she’s proposing the Education Fund Board consider incorporating ballot language asking voters specifically to approve sharing the money with charter schools when the half-cent sales tax is next put before voters.
The tax is set to expire at the end of 2019, but historically has gone before voters a year prior.
This year, the Montessori school is requesting funding for it’s outdoor education program, which is operated in partnership with Yampatika, and for funds to hire an instructional coach, a school employee who provides training to teachers.
The Education Fund Board is expected to discuss the allocation model after a presentation from Rockford at Wednesday’s meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the George P. Sauer Human Services Center, 325 Seventh St. View the agenda here.
To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow
Comments
Scott Wedel 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
I don't understand how there can be any question that the Montessori is eligible for half cent sales tax funding.
The EFB has granted money to the North Routt Charter School that is both a charter school and located outside of SB city limits. Thus, the precedent is established.
The EFB's allocation model has become a disaster that I think will threaten the voter approval of continuing the program. EFB funding was originally a bit of a wildcard, funding what they thought was best and often would not fund what the district wanted. Thus, there was a true competition for funding by seeking to be the most worthwhile.
The allocation model turned the EFB into nothing more than a tax being distributed. By starting off saying how much will be given to each entity then there is no longer any competition for the money or even a chance that a funding request will be denied to SSSD, Hayden or Soroco.
I would argue that the voter intent was never to have anything like the allocation model. The voters weren't seeking to allocate X percent ot SSSD, Y percent to Hayden and Z percent to Soroco. In fact, the exact opposite argument was made at the time. The argument then was that something good for SB schools shouldn't be denied to Soroco or Hayden schools just because they are further from SB city limits. A specific issue at the time was that SB schools were funded to receive defibrillators The public felt that it just wasn't right to potentially save a life in SB, but not in Hayden or Soroco.
I think it is abundantly clear that the public wanted a competitive grant application where the EFB would select the best requests. The idea that districts would be allocated fixed percentages was never mentioned during the election.
Carrie Requist 40 minutes ago
Scott - while I fully believe that the Montessori charter should be eligible for the half cent sales tax funding, there is one significant difference between the Montessori charter and the North Routt Charter...the Montessori Charter is authorized by the state agency, the Colorado Charter School Institute and 5% of the Montessori's funding goes to that state agency for oversight overhead. The North Routt Charter is authorized by the Steamboat Springs School District (SSSD) and it is SSSD that keeps 5% of the North Routt Charter's funding for oversight costs. At the time that the North Routt Charter School was established, there wasn't the same path to state chartering as there is now for the Montessori (and other charter schools in the state). I do believe the precedent of the North Routt Charter should apply to The Montessori Charter.
I want to re-emphasize for anyone reading this - the Montessori Charter is a PUBLIC SCHOOL, funded with public money and having to follow all the same rules and restrictions as every other public school in Steamboat and the state (including Strawberry Park and Soda Creek Elementary Schools and the North Routt Charter).
In the excellent tradition of the our community going above and beyond to support our public schools with the half cent sales tax, The Montessori Charter should be including in these grants so that ALL our local public schools in Steamboat, Hayden, Soroco and North Routt can benefit and provide an added level of education to ALL our public school students.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID