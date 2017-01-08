Tigers fall twice in weekend action

— The Hayden High School girls basketball team hung tough Friday and Saturday with both its opponents, but couldn’t manage a win in either game.

The Tigers lost at home to Rangely, 41-29, on Friday, then hit the road to Meeker on Saturday and lost, 56-30.

“We have to learn to play a complete game,” coach Michelle Wilkie said. “We have some kids really trying to step up, really working hard, so we need to take that and build on it so we can execute to have a decent rest of the year.”

Hayden, 2-6, trailed by four at half on Friday against Rangely, but couldn’t keep it up in the third quarter. Saturday's game, meanwhile, was also within single digits, but Meeker blew things open in a big way in the fourth quarter.

Darian Murphy scored 10 against Rangely to lead the team. Grace Wilkie had six.

Hannah Wilkie scored 10 to lead the way against Meeker, while Murphy added six.

Hayden's boys team, 0-6, also lost twice, falling 53-29 to Rangely and 65-21 to Meeker.

Next up for the teams are home games starting at 7 p.m. Friday against Vail Christian. The squads then travels to Paonia on Saturday.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9