Steamboat briefs: Area public invited to YVSC community meeting, awards

On the first Wednesday of each month, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council hosts a public community meeting. This month’s meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Centennial Hall’s Crawford Room, 124 10th Street.

The purpose of the monthly community meetings is to provide updates about current sustainability initiatives and events of YVSC, other environmental nonprofits, and local governments and to foster collaboration among groups, businesses and individuals working to make the Yampa Valley more sustainable.

This month, YVSC will honor local environmental leaders with its annual Sustainability Awards in several categories, such as Lifetime Achievement, Government Partner, Shining Star Volunteer and more.

The meeting and awards ceremony are open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend.

For more information and meeting agendas and minutes, visit yvsc.org.

Knoll Parking Lot closed for MusicFest through Saturday

A portion of Steamboat Ski Area’s Knoll Parking Lot will be closed through Saturday, Jan. 14 during MusicFest, according to a news release from the ski area. The lower Knoll lot also will be closed for event purposes. The Knoll lots are located on Mount Werner Circle across from Gondola Square Transportation Center. The resort will continue to offer free parking in the south half of the upper Knoll lot and the Meadows Parking Lot, in addition to paid parking in the Gondola Square parking structure.

Local library to host writing workshop slated Feb. 20

Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a special nature writing workshop with award-winning author Laura Pritchett from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 20.

Designed for those who love the outdoors, this is a chance to write about it. Pritchett is the acclaimed author of nine books, including the forthcoming novel “The Blue Hour.” which she will launch with an evening talk at the library Feb. 20. She is a winner of the PEN USA Award for Fiction and the Milkweed National Fiction Prize.

Her work has appeared in The New York Times, O Magazine, Salon, High Country News, The Sun, Brain, Child and others.

She holds a Ph.D. from Purdue University and teaches around the country.

In this two-hour workshop, Pritchett will lead participants in brainstorming and starting an essay or short story, looking at examples of what contemporary nature writers are doing and discussing how and where to publish.

The workshop is appropriate for fiction and nonfiction writers of all levels and limited to 15 participants. The cost is $40.

To sign up, contact Adult Programs Coordinator Jennie Lay at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org. For more information, visit steamboatlbrary.org/events.

Fly-fishing guide, author Chris Dombrowski visits Steamboat

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an evening with Chris Dombrowski, the writer Outside Magazine calls “the fly fishing poet.” Dombrowski will talk about his new book, “Body of Water: A Sage, a Seeker, and the World’s Most Alluring Fish,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Library Hall.

Fly fishing guide to the likes of David James Duncan and Jim Harrison, Dombrowski is also an award-winning author. “Body of Water” is about the journey that led him to the Bahamas, its most elusive and highly prized creature, the bonefish and to David Pinder, the legendary fisherman who created an industry. Part fishing hagiography, part ecology and part elegy, “Body of Water” is a tribute to a man, a place and a particularly beguiling fish, written in prose as immersive and crystalline as the waters of the Caribbean itself.

Dombrowski’s poetry and nonfiction have been published in leading journals and magazines. Born in Michigan, he earned his master of fine arts degree from the University of Montana and lives in Missoula, where he is a fly-fishing guide and director of the 406 Writers’ Workshop and the Beargrass Writing Retreat.

At this Library Author Series event, books will be available for sale and signing courtesy of Off the Beaten Path Bookstore. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Film about Oregon’s single wolf screens at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “The Wolf OR-7 Expedition,” a featured film from the 2016 International Wildlife Film Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Library Hall.

Follow six adventurers as they retrace the route taken by a GPS-collared Oregon wolf to explore human and wolf coexistence. The expedition retraced the approximate track generated by the GPS collar worn by the Oregon wolf known as Wolf OR-7.

For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Love and Logic parenting classes to be offered Thursdays

Beth Wendler and Heather Martyn will host another five-week series of “Love and Logic” parenting classes. Tailored specifically for parents of children from birth to 6, the classes will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays or from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays starting the week of Jan. 16 and continuing through the week of Feb. 13 in the Steamboat Springs School District conference room.

The classes are $75 per person or $125 per couple. Full scholarships are available through First Impressions and Routt County Youth Service Coalition. Email Wendler Martyn at parent2partner@gmail.com or call 970-846-0746 to register or for more information.

Vote to select 104th Winter Carnival button winner

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is asking for help choosing the artwork for its 104th annual Winter Carnival button online. In February, the winning button design will represent this year’s carnival theme, “Take Me To The Mountains,” and will be showcased on posters, websites and in digital/print publications. The top three buttons determined by popular votes will be selected as finalists along with the top three buttons judged for artistic quality by a juried committee. The final button will be picked by the Winter Sports Club. Vote online at wintercarnivalbuttonart.com.

Free foreign film series continues 7 p.m. Wednesday

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “Neither Heaven Nor Earth,” an award-winning film from France directed by Clément Cogitore, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Chief Theater.

Before the film, Steamboat’s French Club will meet at 6 p.m. in the theater’s Black Box Lounge for conversational French, wine specials and potluck appetizers. All French speakers are welcome.

The screening includes an award-winning short film. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.