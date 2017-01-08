The Record for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017: Law enforcement responds to several accidents

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

— Police, fire and ambulance calls

1:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Meadow Lane. Law enforcement responded to eight more crashes the same day.

1:55 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 40000 block of Routt County Road 36.

3:01 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a missing person at the Gondola Transit Center.

7:29 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

2:29 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 38000 block of Routt County Road 179.

3:15 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:41 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident near the intersection of River Queen Lane and Clubhouse Drive.

11:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.