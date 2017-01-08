Health briefs: Fermented food fair Jan. 26

Fermented food fair set at Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers will sponsor an Alive and Well Fermented Food Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the store, 335 Lincoln Ave. For thousands of years, humans have relied on powerful, fermented, probiotic-rich foods to keep the bacteria in the body's cells healthy. Customers can sample and learn about a variety of living, cultured foods, including yogurt, kefir and kimchi.

Program expands eligibility for cervical cancer screenings

Northwest Colorado Health is now offering free cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services to women age 21 to 64 through the Women’s Wellness Connection. Eligibility for these services previously began at age 40. To qualify, women must meet financial qualifications, be in the U.S. legally and have limited or no health insurance. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-879-1632.

Try new foods at Ambassador Table

Nutritional Health Coach Alicia McLeod will host "Table Talk & Taste" from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Natural Grocers, 335 Lincoln Ave. Try some new foods and chat with McLeod about the latest health topics.

Free breast exams available for qualified women Women age 40 to 64 who have limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. In addition to meeting age and income requirements, women must live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the past 12 months. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-879-1632.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Yampa. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and Tai Chi classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Help available for insurance enrollment

Individuals who need health insurance or to renew their plans must do so by Jan. 31.



Following are some points to keep in mind.

• There are new plans and prices every year. Financial help is available to lower monthly costs.

• Free, in-person assistance is available to help individuals find the right plan.

• Those already enrolled must renew their plans to retain coverage. It is important to review options.

• There are tax penalties for not having health insurance.

• Enrollment deadlines are Jan. 15 for coverage beginning Feb. 1 and Jan. 31 for coverage beginning March 1.

For free assistance, contact a Health Coverage Guide at Northwest Colorado Health at 970-871-7330 or Yampa Valley Medical Center at 970-879-1322. Drop-in open enrollment assistance is available from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 25 at Yampa Valley Medical Center, 1024 Central Park Drive. For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.