County wrestlers haul home medals

— The Soroco High School wrestling team came away from an Eagle Valley tournament with a pair of championships and plenty of proof their team is improving, coach Jay Whaley said.

Lane Martindale, at 145 pounds, and Jace Logan, at 152, each won their weight brackets, going 3-0 and 4-0, respectively. Sky Carlson, meanwhile, finished second at 195 pounds.

“Everyone picked up some wins and showed some good things,” Whaley said. “We had a good weekend and showed improvement, so that's always good.”

Martindale ran into a pair of ranked wrestlers, including Steamboat Springs’ Lance Bryant, and came away with one of his best results of the season. He held off Bryant, 7-4, then beat Toby Camp, of Buena Vista, in the final, 4-2 in overtime.

“Lane wrestled smart, and he wrestled to win,” Whaley said.

Logan ran through is bracket with four pins. Carlson won one match with a pin and another on points before falling 12-1 in the finals to Hotchkiss wrestler Devin Curtis.

“He just keeps getting better,” Whaley said of Carlson.

Sailors place four on podium

Steamboat wrestlers also scored big wins at the Eagle Valley tournament, though coach Travis Bryant said the experience left his team with plenty to work on this week in practice.

The Sailors' top performers were Hayden Johnson at 160 pounds and Dakota Thvedt at 126. Both wrestled well through their brackets but lost in the finals.

Thvedt started with a pin and picked up another win before falling 9-3 in the finals.

“He wrestled tough and ran into a barnburner in the finals,” Bryant said. “He had a great tournament.”

Johnson racked up two pins, but ran into one of the few athletes in the state who has reliably given him problems, Wade Katzdom, from Hotchkiss. Katzdom won the match 6-3. He accounts for two of Johnson’s four losses this season.

“This time, he was a lot closer,” Bryant said of the Johnson-Katzdom clash. “He did a great job.”

Steamboat also had two third-place finishers.

Lance Bryant was third at 145 pounds. He had two pins before the tight loss to Martindale, then beat Soroco’s Ray in the consolation bracket before finally pinning Grand Valley’s Jonathan Pena in the consolation finals to lock up third place.

Spencer Mader then put together a run for Steamboat at 120 pounds. He lost in the quarterfinals in overtime, but won two tough matches in the consolation bracket to place third.

“He won some tough matches,” Travis Bryant said.

Steamboat also had a fourth-place finisher. Colton Crawford lost in the championship semifinals at 132 pounds, then won a match in the consolation bracket before falling by a second-round pin to place fourth.

“He’s a good kid,” Bryant said. “He came up after the match and said, ‘Coach, I really want to work hard and make sure I don’t make the same mistakes.’ He’s really excited about getting going.”

He was, Bryant said, just a tad rusty coming out of the winter break, something the whole team proved a little guilty of.

“We didn’t wrestle where we need to be,” Bryant said. “I can’t put my finger on exactly what went wrong. It looked like our conditioning lacked a little, but we still had some good performances.”

Tigers get two medals in Utah

Winning at the Vernal, Utah, Tournament of Champions is a tall order, and the Hayden High School wrestling team didn’t manage that this weekend with a two-day trip to the event.

The team did come away with strong performances, however, enough to have coach Chad Jones excited.

Christian Carson placed fourth at 195 pounds. He lost both of his matches to Pleasant Grove, Utah, sophomore Maika Tauteoli, first in the championship quarterfinals, then, after Tauteoli lost his first match of the season, in the consolation finals.

“Christian wrestled hard,” Jones said.

So did Devlyn Mosman, the other Tiger to come home with a medal, placing sixth at 120 pounds. Mosman logged a pair of pins as he drove to the semifinals. He lost there, however.

Jake Planansky also provided some Hayden highlights. He lost his first-round match, but battled in the consolation bracket to make it to the second day.

“All the team fought hard,” Jones said. “We just didn’t always finish in the third period or even the second, sometimes. We’re young, but we had a lot of great effort this weekend.”

