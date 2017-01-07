Steamboat briefs: Free library yoga practice to focus on Seane Corn’s DVD

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free yoga session for January’s community yoga practice focusing on Seane Corn’s “Detox Flow Yoga” DVD at 10 a.m. Sunday in Library Hall. The 65-minute practice is designed for all levels to work at their own pace. Bring a mat and blanket.

The library’s free community yoga practice is for all ages, abilities and experience levels and is intended for anyone who wants to build a personal home yoga practice while checking out the variety of free library resources available.

As a community of yogis, the focus is on a different yoga instructor’s DVD or CD during each session. Participants work at their own pace throughout each session and enjoy the support of the local yoga community while absorbing the teaching of some of the world’s most esteemed yogis.

For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Variety of crisis support lines available 24 hours per day

A variety of crisis support lines are available 24 hours a day to connect local residents dealing with a personal mental health or other type of crisis with trained professionals or volunteers who can provide support.

They include:

■ Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide (REPS) 24-hour crisis line: 970-846-8182

■ Advocates Building Peaceful Communities 24-hour crisis line: 970-879-8888

■ Mind Springs Health 24-hour crisis line: 1-888-207-4004

■ Colorado’s mental health crisis line: 1-844-493- 8255,

In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

Local recycling options offered for hard-to-recycle items

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council offers free collection boxes at several locations throughout the community for small electronics only, located at the Steamboat Springs middle and high schools, the Wells Fargo bank lobby and at YVSC’s office at 141 Ninth St.

Items accepted must be tablet-size or smaller and are limited to tablets, cell phones, cell phone batteries, charging cords, MP3 players, digital cameras and ink jet and laser printer cartridges.

Larger electronics, such as laptops, computers, monitors, televisions, VCRs, desktop phones, printers, fax machines, etc., can be recycled locally for a fee through businesses such as G & S Mountain Recyclers, Waste Management, Mogil’s On the Mountain and D & D Enterprises. Call first for items accepted, fees, location and drop-off hours.

Axis Steel of Craig now offers a free, public scrap metal collection bin at American Towing & Automotive at 1386 13th St. in Steamboat Springs. No electronics, appliances with freon or trash is allowed, and all materials must be placed inside the bin, not beside it. D & D Enterprises and Waste Management accept scrap metal and appliances without freon for a fee.

Ace Hardware and Sherwin-Williams accept 5 gallons of paint per customer per visit at no charge. Collection capacity may be limited. Call first to ensure the business can accept paint.

Visit yvsc.org/recycling-guidelines for additional information.

AARP Smart Driving class to be offered to local seniors

An AARP Smart Driving class will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 11, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center. The class is designed to help drivers 50 and older compensate for age-related changes.

Many millions of people have taken this course through the years, and it has been statistically shown to reduce the number of accidents and severity of injuries in those accidents for those who took the class as compared with the same age group who did not.

State law requires insurance companies to give a discount to those having taken the class, which is being cosponsored by Routt County Council on Aging and Debbie Aragon Insurance Agency. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

Jane and Bud Romberg have been teaching this program for the past 22 years. Call 970-879-0064 for more information or to register.