Soroco girls grab league win

— Chloe Veilleux didn’t see a ton of time Friday for the Soroco High School girls basketball team.

That was a part of the plan for coach David Bruner, who sent the sophomore to the bench once that game, a win against De Beque, was in hand.

Veilleux certainly got to burn off any excess energy Saturday. She scored 26 points to lead the Soroco girls to a 60-50 win against Rangely.

“She had a heck of a game,” Bruner said. “I knew she’d be a mismatch for Rangely with her speed and the fact that she just never gets tired.”

Soroco led by three points at half, then slowly pulled away throughout the second, hitting just enough of its free throws in a foul-heavy game — there were 60 free throws taken — to keep things from getting too close.

Mattie Rossi was the team’s only other player in double figures, scoring 13.

“We still have to get better, and we have a lot of work to do,” Bruner said, “but, it’s always nice to go on the road and get a win. Rangely’s a good team, and that’s a tough place to play, so we’re happy.”

Next up for the Rams, 7-1, is a trip Friday to play at Paonia, which is undefeated and ranked the No. 1 team in the state.

