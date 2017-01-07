Scott Tipton: Setting the stage for 2017

A recent analysis by the Competitive Enterprise Institute showed that for every law Congress passed in 2016, the Obama Administration issued 18 rules and regulations. With a total of 3,853 last year, the administration issued the most rules and regulations since 2005.
When done right, rules and regulations play an important role in keeping our communities safe and secure. But during the past several years, we’ve seen a breakdown in the balance of power between our three branches of government that has led to harmful overregulation.
This is why we’ve worked in the House of Representatives to set the stage for rolling back harmful overregulation and restoring the balance of power between the executive, legislative and judicial branches. We recently passed two bills that will accomplish these goals: the Midnight Rules Relief Act (H.R. 21) and the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny, or REINS, Act (H.R. 26).
Congress has a tool, called the Congressional Review Act, which gives the House and Senate the authority to consider resolutions of disapproval that would void regulations that have been finalized by the executive branch. The Midnight Rules Relief Act allows us to consider multiple resolutions of disapproval for regulations the Obama Administration issued during the last 60 legislative days of its term “en block,” or at one time.
Having the ability to simultaneously void many of the unnecessary, overly burdensome regulations the Obama Administration issued in its final weeks and months will allow us to restore confidence within our communities and quickly turn to implementing policies that create jobs, grow our economy and keep our country secure.
To help prevent overregulation in the future, the House passed the REINS Act, which will require Congressional approval of all major regulations. A major regulation is one that is projected to have an economic impact of more than $100 million.
Preventing future overregulation will be the responsibility of both the legislative and executive branches: Congress must write clear laws, and the executive branch’s enacting rules and regulations must reflect legislative intent. The REINS Act will allow Congress to ensure that any major regulation reflects the intent of the original law, and it will help cut down on duplication and unnecessary or punitive burdens on our communities.
The House has set the stage for Congress to advance policies that will create jobs, let people keep more of their hard-earned money and make health care affordable and accessible for everyone.
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton represents Colorado’s 3rd District. He serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and Subcommittees on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit and Oversight and Investigations.
Comments
Chris Hadlock 2 days, 5 hours ago
Two more phone calls, and another email with zero, zip, nadda in response from Scott Tipton's office. At least I get form letters from Cory Gardner even if he disagrees with my opinions.
COME ON MAN! If you cannot even bother to respond to your constituents you are NOT doing the job you were elected to do.
Chris Hadlock 2 days, 5 hours ago
Regardless of your position on the political scale we should innundate Rep. Tiptons office with communications until he actually starts listening and responding. It should not matter if your opinion is right or left, your elected representative should at least acknowledge that your message was received.
Martha D Young 2 days, 5 hours ago
Just what rules and regulations are hampering the growth of the economy.? It is irresponsible to make such claims without showing data to support them.
Jim Kelley 1 day, 21 hours ago
Scott Tipton still hasn't revealed how he voted on the ethics committee bill this week which, actually, completely reveals how he voted on the ethics committee bill this week.
....Did he ever leave the swamp, or is he part of the drain and re-fill? Colorado district 3 should not tolerate such dereliction from our swamp monster.
Eileen Berry 1 day, 8 hours ago
He could have given us one example of the over 3,000 rules and regs he alluded to in this article.
Robert Huron 1 day, 5 hours ago
Is Deregulation always a good thing? The Airline Industry was deregulated in 1978 and the end result was we now have only 3 Major Airlines that control everything and they treat everyone like cattle. Does anyone enjoy flying anymore? They deregulated the Investment Banks in 2000 by repealing the Glass Steagall Act and what was the result? The worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. All Tipton wants is to allow the Oil and Gas Industry to take over our National Treasures so they can drill anywhere and poison our water and air so he can get big campaign contributions. No telling what the "Moscow Candidate" wants to give away so his friends and business associates can laugh all the way to the bank and the rest of us will have to pay the price. Be careful what you wish for !!!
Jim Wallen 1 day, 2 hours ago
"With a total of 3,853 last year, the administration issued the most rules and regulations since 2005." according to Scott Tipton. Another way to say this is it's the most since the last Administration, George W. Bush. However, saying it that way renders the statement meaningless. Did I miss something here?!
John Weibel 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
the more regulations the are, the larger/more consolidated business' become. Small business' have a much harder time knowing/complying with all the new rules and regulations. Large business' can have some one in the regulators office to ensure compliance.
The rules and regulations added in regulating food production as part of the open wording of the food safety modernization act, make it difficult to access retail distribution channels. one almost needs a half time employee added to comply with the added rules and regulations. Tracing/logging/ source verifying inputs and when a product is made/processed records of each production batch are retained and an ability to trace all units of that production to where it was distributed are maintained so a recall can occur if you find you made a mistake or one of your suppliers does.
Much of it is good regulation, so that one is maintaining good mfg practices. It just makes it hard on the little guy especially as the corporate producers (far less sustainable) are afforded lower capital costs, a lower tax burden as a result of supplanting labor with tech, the ability to capture some "waste" streams and profitably market them that the small guy is not.
Lock McShane 7 hours, 12 minutes ago
John, could a possible solution be that we have exemptions from the regulations for businesses below a certain size?
