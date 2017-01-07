Sailors stumble in Front Range action

— The weather made travel to the Roughrider Shootout at Roosevelt High School miserable for the Steamboat Springs High School boys and girls basketball teams.

They tried to drive down Wednesday evening, and the weather forced cancellation of all Thursday’s games, resulting in teams playing twice Friday and once Saturday.

The Sailors’ play in the tournament fit that frustration.

Both the boys and the girls teams went 0-3.

The boys lost to Skyview, 71-35, Niwot in double overtime, 64-62, and Pueblo County, 59-48.

“Honestly, this weekend, it’s on me as a coach,” boys coach Michael Vandahl said. “Our Christmas break practices weren't what they needed to be, and overall, it comes down to me. I have to do a better job making sure the boys are ready to play.

“We went 0-3. From top to bottom, it’s a gut check for our program.”

The girls lost to Niwot 60-25, Woodland Park 53-35, and Pueblo County.

Both teams are back in action Tuesday at home as they kick off the Western Slope League schedule against Battle Mountain. The girls will play at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9