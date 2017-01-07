Routt County Board Of County Commissioners meeting agendas for Jan. 9 and 10

Monday, Jan. 9

Work session

10:30 a.m. County manager

Tom Sullivan, county manager

11:30 a.m. Legal update

Erick Knaus, county attorney

Noon Lunch break

1:30 p.m. Deputy county manager

Dan Weinheimer, deputy county manager

• Discussion regarding the county’s strategic planning and initiative process

2 p.m. Planning Department monthly update

Chad Phillips, director

2:30 p.m. Human service update

Vickie Clark, director

3 p.m. Building and plant update

Tim Winter, director

3:30 p.m. Meeting adjourned

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Regular meeting

8 a.m. Newly elected officials will be sworn In by the Honorable Judge Garrecht in the Commissioners' Hearing Room

10:30 a.m. Call to order

A. Pledge Of Allegiance

B. Approval of accounts payable, manual warrants and payroll

C. Items of note from previous day’s work session

10:35 a.m. Consent agenda items

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda to allow the board of commissioners to spend its time and energy on more important items on a lengthy agenda. Any commissioner may request that an item be pulled from the consent agenda and considered separately. Any member of the public may request any item to be pulled from the consent agenda.

A. Approval of county commissioners minutes: Regular meeting of Dec. 6, 2016.

B. Approval of and authorization to sign a liquor license renewal for Spoke & Spur LLC DBA Daddio’s for a tavern license.

C. Approval to adopt the revised policy regarding requests for public records pursuant to the Colorado Public Open Records Act

10:55 a.m. Administrative

Helena Taylor

• Consideration to approve the 2017 appointments list designating representatives to the various boards and commissions.

11 a.m. Yampatika annual update

Joe Haines, executive director

11:30 a.m. Road and bridge

Janet Hruby, director

• Consideration to approve and authorice the 2016 HUTF mileage certification.

11:25 a.m. Purchasing

Tim Winter, director

• Consideration for approval of purchase and authorization of chairperson to a sign a purchase order for one new Ford F150 special services vehicle for YVRA operations safety & security superintendent. Also, consideration to waive the formal purchasing process and approve and authorize chairperson to sign a purchase order for the equipment and installation of police vehicle accessories for this vehicle.

• Consideration for approval of purchase and authorization of chairperson to sign a purchase order for one multi-process welder for the Road and Bridge District 1 shop in Oak Creek.

11:40 a.m. Human services

Chris Hensen, director

• Consideration to approve updates to Section 8.3.3 of the personnel handbook, annual vacation leave.

• Consideration to approve the supplemental departmental policies regarding vacation and comp. time carryover.

11:50 a.m. Lunch break

1 p.m. Building and plant

Tim Winter, director

• Presentation to provide information and summary of the needs assessment projecting 20 years into the future for a new construction building to house the existing and future growth of the Department of Human Services functions of Routt County. Conducted by Steamboat Architectural Associates, Inc.

1:30 p.m. Planning

Chad Phillips, director

• Consideration to table the adoption of the Stagecoach Community Plan (PI2014-003) to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14. No discussion or public comment on this item will occur.

1:35 p.m. Meeting adjourned.

