Routt County Board Of County Commissioners meeting agendas for Jan. 9 and 10

Monday, Jan. 9
Work session
10:30 a.m. County manager
Tom Sullivan, county manager
11:30 a.m. Legal update
Erick Knaus, county attorney
Noon Lunch break
1:30 p.m. Deputy county manager
Dan Weinheimer, deputy county manager
• Discussion regarding the county’s strategic planning and initiative process
2 p.m. Planning Department monthly update
Chad Phillips, director
2:30 p.m. Human service update
Vickie Clark, director
3 p.m. Building and plant update
Tim Winter, director
3:30 p.m. Meeting adjourned
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Regular meeting
8 a.m. Newly elected officials will be sworn In by the Honorable Judge Garrecht in the Commissioners' Hearing Room
10:30 a.m. Call to order
A. Pledge Of Allegiance
B. Approval of accounts payable, manual warrants and payroll
C. Items of note from previous day’s work session
10:35 a.m. Consent agenda items
Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda to allow the board of commissioners to spend its time and energy on more important items on a lengthy agenda. Any commissioner may request that an item be pulled from the consent agenda and considered separately. Any member of the public may request any item to be pulled from the consent agenda.
A. Approval of county commissioners minutes: Regular meeting of Dec. 6, 2016.
B. Approval of and authorization to sign a liquor license renewal for Spoke & Spur LLC DBA Daddio’s for a tavern license.
C. Approval to adopt the revised policy regarding requests for public records pursuant to the Colorado Public Open Records Act
10:55 a.m. Administrative
Helena Taylor
• Consideration to approve the 2017 appointments list designating representatives to the various boards and commissions.
11 a.m. Yampatika annual update
Joe Haines, executive director
11:30 a.m. Road and bridge
Janet Hruby, director
• Consideration to approve and authorice the 2016 HUTF mileage certification.
11:25 a.m. Purchasing
Tim Winter, director
• Consideration for approval of purchase and authorization of chairperson to a sign a purchase order for one new Ford F150 special services vehicle for YVRA operations safety & security superintendent. Also, consideration to waive the formal purchasing process and approve and authorize chairperson to sign a purchase order for the equipment and installation of police vehicle accessories for this vehicle.
• Consideration for approval of purchase and authorization of chairperson to sign a purchase order for one multi-process welder for the Road and Bridge District 1 shop in Oak Creek.
11:40 a.m. Human services
Chris Hensen, director
• Consideration to approve updates to Section 8.3.3 of the personnel handbook, annual vacation leave.
• Consideration to approve the supplemental departmental policies regarding vacation and comp. time carryover.
11:50 a.m. Lunch break
1 p.m. Building and plant
Tim Winter, director
• Presentation to provide information and summary of the needs assessment projecting 20 years into the future for a new construction building to house the existing and future growth of the Department of Human Services functions of Routt County. Conducted by Steamboat Architectural Associates, Inc.
1:30 p.m. Planning
Chad Phillips, director
• Consideration to table the adoption of the Stagecoach Community Plan (PI2014-003) to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14. No discussion or public comment on this item will occur.
1:35 p.m. Meeting adjourned.
All regular meetings are open to the public unless otherwise noted. All meetings will be held in the Routt County Historic Courthouse — 522 Lincoln Ave., Hearing Room, Steamboat Springs — or as otherwise noted. All programs, services and activities of Routt County are operated in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need a special accommodation as a result of a disability, please call the commissioners office at 970-879-0108 to assure that we can meet your needs. Please notify us of your request as soon as possible prior to the scheduled event. Routt County uses the Relay Colorado service. Dial 711 or TDD 970-870-5444.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID