Real estate transactions Dec. 29, 2016 to Jan. 4, 2017

■ 117 12th St.
Seller: Betty M. and Robert S. Ralston
Buyer: Jonathan W. Sanders
Date: Dec. 29, 2016
Price: $700,000
Property description: 1,848-square-foot office building on 0.48 acres. Last sold for $90,000 in 1979.
■ No address, Stagecoach
Seller: Carolyn J. Sikula
Buyer: Land Couple LLC
Date: Dec. 29, 2016
Price: $950
Property description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 88 of South Station II.
■ 3885 Routt County Road 78
Seller: Blaine A. Meyer
Buyer: Clayton and Shaundra Patrick
Date: Dec. 30, 2016
Price: $239,000
Property description: 1,244-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 26.34 acres, Tract B of Fredrickson subdivision. Last sold for $176,100 in 2004.
■ 2901 Abbey Road
Seller: Cynthia Rouzee Franken
Buyer: Jennifer Koepfer
Date: Dec. 30, 2016
Price: $175,400
Property description: 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2 of West End Village Lot 22 Townhomes. Last sold for $297,500 in 2006.
■ 342 Blue Sage Circle
Seller: Matthew R. and Stacy Elizabeth Carter
Buyer: Volie Christen and Suzanne E. Pyles
Date: Dec. 30, 2016
Price: $435,000
Property description: 1,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Lot B of Thurston Townhomes. Last sold for $551,400 in 2007.
■ 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Grover J. and Ben R. Nogawa
Buyer: Ross Wellman Bashor
Date: Dec. 30, 2016
Price: $192,500
Property description: 505-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 24 of West condominiums. Last sold for $51,000 in 1990.
■ 2080 Trollhaugen Court
Seller: Matthew Thomas Clark
Buyer: Jake, Dale and Matthew Kruse
Date: Dec. 30, 2016
Price: $301,000
Property description: 1,316-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit A207 of Trollhaugen condominiums. Last sold for $187,500 in 2003.
■ 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Lydia Kathryn and Matthew Phillips Larberg
Buyer: Matthew and Liana Hall
Date: Dec. 30, 2016
Price: $308,500
Property description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase III, Unit C4 of Meadows at Eagleridge. Last sold for $239,000 in 2012.
■ 31015 Elk Lane
Seller: Caroline H. Wellford
Buyer: Cindy L. Balin
Date: Dec. 30, 2016
Price: $650,000
Property description: 2,724-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 5.31 acres, Tract G of Spring Green subdivision. Last sold for $500,000 in 2012.
■ 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Larry J. and Diane E. Heriford
Buyer: Christina Archer and Stephen Michal Brewer
Date: Dec. 30, 2016
Price: $124,900
Property description: 528-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 107 of Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $164,500 in 2007.
■ 3350 Columbine Drive
Seller: Heather and James Ruggiero
Buyer: Andrew Marshall
Date: Jan. 3, 2017
Price: $330,000
Property description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase VII, Unit 503 of Sunray Meadows. Last sold for $236,900 in 2006.
■ 3335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Ivy A. Troyer and Michal J. Kenney
Buyer: Tracy L. Alexander
Date: Jan. 3, 2017
Price: $435,000
Property description: 1,520-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.08 acres, Lot 1A of Mount Werner Meadows subdivision.
■ 29090 River Drive
Seller: Cynthia H. and Matthew S. Gantick
Buyer: Catherine A. and Bradley D. Reese
Date: Jan. 4, 2017
Price: $340,000
Property description: 1,920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 1.15 acres, Lot 2 of Gantick subdivision in Clark.
■ 130 Lincoln St.
Seller: Kathleen J. Melaney and Joseph M. Caldwell
Buyer: Melissa Marie and Christopher Lynn Bray
Date: Jan. 4, 2017
Price: $175,000
Property description: 1,953-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.29 acres, Block 1, Lots 25 to 28 of Norvell addition to Yampa. Last sold for $139,900 in 2010.
■ 301 Myers St.
Seller: John Tyler Nickle
Buyer: 301 Meyers LLC
Date: Jan. 4, 2017
Price: $164,000
Property description: 1,482-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.14 acres Block 2, Lot 21-22 of Schempps addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $50,300 in 2012.
■ 2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Chris M. Kurzweil Trust
Buyer: Bear Claw 514 LLC
Date: Jan. 4, 2017
Price: $1,880,000
Property description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit 2501 Edgemont condominiums.
■ 35 11th St.
Seller: Judith Sample Thompson
Buyer: Stephen M. Bost and Sharon Evans
Date: Jan. 4, 2017
Price: $735,000
Property description: 1,626-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo. Last sold for $735,000 in 2016.
Total sales — $7,186,250
Visit SteamboatHomefinder.com for additional real estate news, home listings and more
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID