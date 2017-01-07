Real estate transactions Dec. 29, 2016 to Jan. 4, 2017

■ 117 12th St.

Seller: Betty M. and Robert S. Ralston

Buyer: Jonathan W. Sanders

Date: Dec. 29, 2016

Price: $700,000

Property description: 1,848-square-foot office building on 0.48 acres. Last sold for $90,000 in 1979.

■ No address, Stagecoach

Seller: Carolyn J. Sikula

Buyer: Land Couple LLC

Date: Dec. 29, 2016

Price: $950

Property description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 88 of South Station II.

■ 3885 Routt County Road 78

Seller: Blaine A. Meyer

Buyer: Clayton and Shaundra Patrick

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Price: $239,000

Property description: 1,244-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 26.34 acres, Tract B of Fredrickson subdivision. Last sold for $176,100 in 2004.

■ 2901 Abbey Road

Seller: Cynthia Rouzee Franken

Buyer: Jennifer Koepfer

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Price: $175,400

Property description: 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 2 of West End Village Lot 22 Townhomes. Last sold for $297,500 in 2006.

■ 342 Blue Sage Circle

Seller: Matthew R. and Stacy Elizabeth Carter

Buyer: Volie Christen and Suzanne E. Pyles

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Price: $435,000

Property description: 1,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 2, Lot B of Thurston Townhomes. Last sold for $551,400 in 2007.

■ 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Grover J. and Ben R. Nogawa

Buyer: Ross Wellman Bashor

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Price: $192,500

Property description: 505-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 24 of West condominiums. Last sold for $51,000 in 1990.

■ 2080 Trollhaugen Court

Seller: Matthew Thomas Clark

Buyer: Jake, Dale and Matthew Kruse

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Price: $301,000

Property description: 1,316-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit A207 of Trollhaugen condominiums. Last sold for $187,500 in 2003.

■ 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Lydia Kathryn and Matthew Phillips Larberg

Buyer: Matthew and Liana Hall

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Price: $308,500

Property description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase III, Unit C4 of Meadows at Eagleridge. Last sold for $239,000 in 2012.

■ 31015 Elk Lane

Seller: Caroline H. Wellford

Buyer: Cindy L. Balin

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Price: $650,000

Property description: 2,724-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 5.31 acres, Tract G of Spring Green subdivision. Last sold for $500,000 in 2012.

■ 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Larry J. and Diane E. Heriford

Buyer: Christina Archer and Stephen Michal Brewer

Date: Dec. 30, 2016

Price: $124,900

Property description: 528-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 107 of Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $164,500 in 2007.

■ 3350 Columbine Drive

Seller: Heather and James Ruggiero

Buyer: Andrew Marshall

Date: Jan. 3, 2017

Price: $330,000

Property description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase VII, Unit 503 of Sunray Meadows. Last sold for $236,900 in 2006.

■ 3335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ivy A. Troyer and Michal J. Kenney

Buyer: Tracy L. Alexander

Date: Jan. 3, 2017

Price: $435,000

Property description: 1,520-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.08 acres, Lot 1A of Mount Werner Meadows subdivision.

■ 29090 River Drive

Seller: Cynthia H. and Matthew S. Gantick

Buyer: Catherine A. and Bradley D. Reese

Date: Jan. 4, 2017

Price: $340,000

Property description: 1,920-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 1.15 acres, Lot 2 of Gantick subdivision in Clark.

■ 130 Lincoln St.

Seller: Kathleen J. Melaney and Joseph M. Caldwell

Buyer: Melissa Marie and Christopher Lynn Bray

Date: Jan. 4, 2017

Price: $175,000

Property description: 1,953-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.29 acres, Block 1, Lots 25 to 28 of Norvell addition to Yampa. Last sold for $139,900 in 2010.

■ 301 Myers St.

Seller: John Tyler Nickle

Buyer: 301 Meyers LLC

Date: Jan. 4, 2017

Price: $164,000

Property description: 1,482-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.14 acres Block 2, Lot 21-22 of Schempps addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $50,300 in 2012.

■ 2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Chris M. Kurzweil Trust

Buyer: Bear Claw 514 LLC

Date: Jan. 4, 2017

Price: $1,880,000

Property description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building A, Unit 2501 Edgemont condominiums.

■ 35 11th St.

Seller: Judith Sample Thompson

Buyer: Stephen M. Bost and Sharon Evans

Date: Jan. 4, 2017

Price: $735,000

Property description: 1,626-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo. Last sold for $735,000 in 2016.

Total sales — $7,186,250

