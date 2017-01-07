Patience pays for Sailors in mountain rivalry clash

— It’s nerve wracking, Steamboat Springs High School hockey player Cisco Delliquadri said Saturday, considering the emotions of being on the ice to face a five-to-three power play disadvantage.

His coach added it takes patience, the maturity to stay on task and not chase the puck out of position.

The Sailors had that patience Saturday, surviving one two-minute stretch down two skaters, then finding two third-period goals to edge out their mountain rivals, Aspen, 3-2.

“They’re one of our biggest rivals, and that was a close game,” Delliquadri said. “Winning really gets us hyped.”

Killing that penalty showed both Steamboat’s strength on the day and what turned out to be Aspen’s weakness.

The Sailors were strong killing penalties all afternoon, and they used a power play in the third period to take the lead.

Delliquadri scored first, putting Steamboat up 1-0 in the first period, but Aspen answered with a goal from Jordan Hornburg, and Reece Cohan made it 2-1 early in the second.

A major penalty, 5 minutes, threatened to allow the Skiers to blow the game open, and it seemed even more assured moments later, when Steamboat picked up a second penalty.

The Sailors — with Delliquadri, Cameron Colombo and Luke Borgerding on the ice and Peyton Tritz in goal — managed to survive, however.

“You can’t let your emotions get the best of you. You can’t overcommit,” Steamboat coach Ernie Thiel said. “You have to set back and really play smart.”

Aspen didn’t come up with any particularly solid shots during that stretch, another theme of the game. The Skiers did get plenty of shots, but few strong ones.

They finished with a 42-19 shot advantage over Steamboat.

“That’s a massive difference, but there’s also a difference between getting shots and getting quality scoring chances,” Aspen coach Dru Lucchesi said. “We have to learn to settle down, move the puck quicker and get it in position to where we want to shoot from instead of just throwing it at the net.”

Andrew Mitchell picked up Steamboat’s second goal early in the third period, and Quinn Morton put away the game-winner midway through the period.

The win lifts the Sailors' record to 4-2-1. Aspen slipped to 1-5-1.

Steamboat also won Friday, defeating Chatfield, 5-2, in Steamboat. Peter Wharton scored twice in the game, while Delliquadri, Mitchell and Colin Musselman each scored once. Steamboat next plays Friday at home against Air Academy.

