Man throws a fit: The Record for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

2:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of people who got kicked off a bus because they were fighting on Bear Drive.

3:04 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man refusing to leave a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

6:37 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud noise in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

7:33 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. A transient man was upset because he thought snow removal equipment was driving too fast. At one point, the man jumped in front of equipment. He also climbed onto a piece of equipment. Police issued the man a warning for obstructing a highway.

10:57 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who said her mother’s hearing aids had been stolen from a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

11:25 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having an allergic reaction at Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

12:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of three men who broke a window in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:53 p.m. Officers were called to a report of $200 stolen from a vending machine in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

1:50 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to help a man who possibly broke his leg after crashing a snowmobile on Buffalo Pass. The man was airlifted to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

3 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell at a bank in the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

3:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an anonymous person who wanted to report a woman was using cocaine in the 2700 block of Village Drive.

3:35 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at Stock Bridge Transit Center. It involved people who were stranded in Steamboat.

5:30 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man in front of a bar in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man claimed to have a 9-year-old child. Police could not find him.

7:08 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 20300 block of Colo. Highway 131.