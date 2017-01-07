Jail Report for Dec. 31, 2016, to Jan. 6, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Richard J. Gliniecki, 57 — harassment (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Sunday, Jan. 1

Ellen Gilkerson, 27 — DUI, speeding, no proof of insurance (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Sean A. Pellman, 18 — DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, open alcohol beverage container, speeding (Colorado State Patrol)

Monday, Jan. 2

Shawn M. Ferrell, 27 — possession with intent to distribute (All Crimes Enforcement Team)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Candy J. Harnett, 41 — sold or served to person under 21, violation of protection order, aiding or harboring a runaway (RCSO)

Shawn C. Pinto, 28 — failure to appear (SSPD)

William F. Thurber IV, 29 — sold or served to person under 21, aiding or harboring a runaway (RCSO)

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Christen M. Locascio, 26 — disregarded traffic control device, DUI, DUI per se, open alcohol beverage container, careless driving (RCSO)

Jose L. Reyes Hernandez, 43 — false imprisonment, soliciting prostitution (SSPD)

Katherine M. Peterson-Coons, 22 — criminal mischief (RCSO)

Thursday, Jan. 5

Ronaldo R. Medina, 31 — DUI (SSPD)

Friday, Jan. 6

Deven Arlington- Harnandez, 22 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)

John M. Griffin, 35 — DUI, careless driving (SSPD)

Edward C. Ned Wheeler, 42 — violation of protection order (RCSO)