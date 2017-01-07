Jail Report for Dec. 31, 2016, to Jan. 6, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Richard J. Gliniecki, 57 — harassment (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)
Sunday, Jan. 1
Ellen Gilkerson, 27 — DUI, speeding, no proof of insurance (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Sean A. Pellman, 18 — DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, open alcohol beverage container, speeding (Colorado State Patrol)
Monday, Jan. 2
Shawn M. Ferrell, 27 — possession with intent to distribute (All Crimes Enforcement Team)
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Candy J. Harnett, 41 — sold or served to person under 21, violation of protection order, aiding or harboring a runaway (RCSO)
Shawn C. Pinto, 28 — failure to appear (SSPD)
William F. Thurber IV, 29 — sold or served to person under 21, aiding or harboring a runaway (RCSO)
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Christen M. Locascio, 26 — disregarded traffic control device, DUI, DUI per se, open alcohol beverage container, careless driving (RCSO)
Jose L. Reyes Hernandez, 43 — false imprisonment, soliciting prostitution (SSPD)
Katherine M. Peterson-Coons, 22 — criminal mischief (RCSO)
Thursday, Jan. 5
Ronaldo R. Medina, 31 — DUI (SSPD)
Friday, Jan. 6
Deven Arlington- Harnandez, 22 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)
John M. Griffin, 35 — DUI, careless driving (SSPD)
Edward C. Ned Wheeler, 42 — violation of protection order (RCSO)
