Healthy eating: Slow cooker black-eyed pea soup

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Advertisement

Slow cooker black-eyed pea soup

1/2 pound dried black eyed peas

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water

6 carrots, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano or basil

Rinse and sort peas to remove any dirt or debris. Place all ingredients in the slow cooker and mix. Cook on low for 8 hours. To prepare this recipe on the stovetop, use two extra cups of water and cook for two hours on medium heat.

Recipe courtesy of Iowa State University Extension.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.