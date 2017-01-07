Healthy eating: Slow cooker black-eyed pea soup

Slow cooker black-eyed pea soup

1/2 pound dried black eyed peas

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water

6 carrots, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano or basil

Rinse and sort peas to remove any dirt or debris. Place all ingredients in the slow cooker and mix. Cook on low for 8 hours. To prepare this recipe on the stovetop, use two extra cups of water and cook for two hours on medium heat.

Recipe courtesy of Iowa State University Extension.