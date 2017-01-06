Steamboat briefs: YVEA launches residential member telephone survey

Yampa Valley Electric Association, in coordination with Touchstone Energy Services, is initiating a residential member research study to better understand how different generations and segments of electric coop members view their electric provider and how YVEA can improve the value of coop membership.

Telephone surveys will be conducted by Bellomy Research, and members will see “opinion counts” on their caller ID code. The call will originate from area code 336. Telephone interviews will be done primarily from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on weeknights with a few Saturday calls and no Sunday calling.

Surveys will take approximately 12 to 15 minutes to complete. YVEA encourages members to participate in the study. Call 970-879-1160 for additional information.

Stagecoach State Park hosts ice fishing tournament Saturday

Stagecoach State Park’s sixth annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Cash prizes are awarded to the top five contestants, and this year, the tournament will be open to all fish species.

“Ice anglers have a lot of fun during the tournament,” said Park Manager Craig Preston in a news release. “The prizes are very attractive as we anticipate giving away between $1,000 and $3,000 this year. In addition, 25 percent of the tournament proceeds will be donated to the Soroco Science Club.”

The tournament is limited to 200 adult and 50 youth entries. Registration fees are $30 for anyone 16 or older. Youth 15 or younger can enter for free and are eligible for non-cash prizes.

Same-day registration will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Stagecoach State Park’s Marina Deck.

Anglers are reminded that all current fishing regulations for the year 2016-17 will apply and will be enforced. A valid state parks pass is required to enter the park, and carpooling is highly recommended due to limited parking space.

Partners will host flamingo fundraiser through January

In honor of National Mentoring Month, Partners in Routt County is encouraging community members to “flock their friends” throughout the month of January. For $20, a flock of pink flamingos can to be placed in the yard of a person’s choice. The flock will roost for about 24 hours before migrating to another yard.

Afraid you might get flocked? Purchase anti-flocking insurance to protect your yard. Funds raised will help to support Partners’ mentoring programs.

For more information about becoming a mentor or how to flock a friend for Partners, visit partnersrouttcounty.org/nationalmentoringmonth or call 970-879-6141, ext. 301.

Honors concert, auditions for students set for April

The Yampa Valley Music Teachers Association will host its annual Honors Concert and auditions April 8 and 9. Private instructors can find information and nominate students via an application form by contacting steamboatartsconsultancy@gmail.com or visiting facebook.com/theartsconsultancy. Application deadline is March 17.

YVSC promotes new local carpooling site via Facebook

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council encourages locals looking for carpooling, ride sharing and shared commuting opportunities that stay within the Yampa Valley to sign up for the Yampa Valley Ride Share page on Facebook. The site connects valley commuters for local rides and serves as a complement to other Facebook pages such as Steamboat Springs Ride Share, targeted for longer rides to and from the Front Range. Visit info@yvsc.org for more information.

Love and Logic 5-week series on parenting to be offered

Beth Wendler and Heather Martyn will host another five-week series of “Love and Logic” parenting classes. Tailored specifically for parents of children from birth to 6, the classes will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays or from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays starting the week of Jan. 16 and continuing through the week of Feb. 13 in the Steamboat Springs School District conference room.

The classes are $75 per person or $125 per couple. Full scholarships are available through First Impressions and Routt County Youth Service Coalition. Email Beth and Heather at parent2partner@gmail.com or call 970-846-0746 to register or for more information.

Steamboat Springs woman named to college dean’s list

Erina Alkema, of Steamboat Springs, has been named to the Lasell College Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. Alkema, whose major is psychology, is a member of the class of 2017 and was among 722 students honored in the fall 2016 semester. To achieve the Dean’s List, each student must be full-time carrying 12 or more graded credits for the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Program expands eligibility for cervical cancer screenings to women age 21 to 64

Northwest Colorado Health is now offering free cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services to women age 21 to 64 through the Women’s Wellness Connection. Eligibility for these services previously began at age 40.

Women must meet financial qualifications, be in the U.S. legally and have limited or no health insurance. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc, or call 970-879-1632 for more information.

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well exercise classes for local older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Yampa. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and Tai Chi classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.