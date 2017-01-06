Routt County Council on Aging menus for week of Jan. 9

■ Steamboat Springs Community Center

Monday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, rice, tossed salad, chocolate cake

Wednesday: Pork ribs, vegetables, potato salad, wheat roll, German chocolate cake

Friday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, carrot salad, wheat roll, pudding

■ Hayden American Legion Hall

Tuesday: Cod, rice pilaf, vegetables, wheat roll, banana, key lime pie

Thursday: Pork ribs, vegetables, potato salad, wheat roll, German chocolate cake

■ South Routt Community Center

Monday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, rice, tossed salad, chocolate cake

Wednesday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, carrot salad, wheat roll, pudding

Friday: Shrimp skewers, vegetable, tossed salad, wheat roll, honeydew, sherbet

All lunches are served at noon. There is a recommended donation of $3 per lunch for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. A $30 punch card is good for 10 lunches for seniors 60 and older or five lunches for those younger than 60. Find detailed menus at rccoaging.org. Call 970-879-0633 to make a lunch reservation, request Meals on Wheels or arrange for a van pickup.