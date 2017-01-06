Routt County Council on Aging menus for week of Jan. 9

■ Steamboat Springs Community Center
Monday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, rice, tossed salad, chocolate cake
Wednesday: Pork ribs, vegetables, potato salad, wheat roll, German chocolate cake
Friday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, carrot salad, wheat roll, pudding
■ Hayden American Legion Hall
Tuesday: Cod, rice pilaf, vegetables, wheat roll, banana, key lime pie
Thursday: Pork ribs, vegetables, potato salad, wheat roll, German chocolate cake
■ South Routt Community Center
Monday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, rice, tossed salad, chocolate cake
Wednesday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, carrot salad, wheat roll, pudding
Friday: Shrimp skewers, vegetable, tossed salad, wheat roll, honeydew, sherbet
All lunches are served at noon. There is a recommended donation of $3 per lunch for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. A $30 punch card is good for 10 lunches for seniors 60 and older or five lunches for those younger than 60. Find detailed menus at rccoaging.org. Call 970-879-0633 to make a lunch reservation, request Meals on Wheels or arrange for a van pickup.
