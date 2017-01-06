Resort Group acquires Simply Steamboat

— Resort Group, Steamboat Springs’ largest privately-owned property management company, has announced the addition of Jody Corey and Alan Koermer to its management team.

Corey’s addition comes with Resort Group’s acquisition of Simply Steamboat, the boutique property management company she founded in 2008. Going forward, Corey will be president of Simply Steamboat, which will continue to operate as a separate Resort Group company.

Koermer has joined Simply Steamboat and Resort Group as vice president of operations. He has 15 years of property management experience. Most recently he was the area general manager of the Trappeur’s Crossing Resort and Elk Run Townhomes, overseeing eight associations and nearly 200 residences.

“Jody and Alan are both experienced professionals in this business and share an unrivaled level of experience at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort,” Mark Walker, president of Resort Group, said in a news release. “They also share Resort Group’s commitment to innovation and serving our community.”

Under Corey’s leadership, Simply Steamboat included 37 condominiums in the Trappeur’s complex in its portfolio, as well as another 15 luxury properties in the mountain village. She was also a part of the Trappeur’s Crossing development team.

Resort Group is a collection of companies that offer Total Resort Services™ to more than 5,000 property owners in more than 80 commercial and homeowners’ associations.

Other Resort Group companies include: Mountain Resorts, Pioneer Ridge, Hotel Bristol, Steamboat Association Management, MR Realty, Colorado Commercial Services and Casa del Mar in Galveston, Texas.

For more information: www.ResortGroup.com