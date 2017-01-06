Unwanted house guests: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2016

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

1:47 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer contacted two men fighting at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

2:15 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who said her cell phone was stolen at a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Road. The woman later found the phone at her hotel.

10:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with an elevator emergency in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:19 a.m. Officers were called to a report of graffiti outside a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:49 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car impeding snowplowing in the 2000 block of Montview Lane.

2:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who wanted her guests to leave in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Apparently, the guests had given the woman money to stay, and there was a written agreement. Police later returned when there was a conflict with the guests and a property manager, who wanted to kick out the guests. Police stood by while the guests moved out.

3:36 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to investigate an odor at North Routt Community Charter School.

5:51 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who possibly had a stroke at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Road.

8:30 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with abdominal pain in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

8:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a girl who ran away from home in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. It had happened before.

8:56 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane.

11:20 p.m. Officers were called to a report of two moose walking down the road in the 1000 block of High Point Drive. Police could not find them.

11:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken woman at the Stock Bridge Transit Center. She was given a ride home and released to a sober roommate.