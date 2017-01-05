Used snowplow ordered by Steamboat Springs City Council is experiencing breakdowns

Steamboat Springs — The Steamboat Springs City Council learned this week its decision to buck a city staff recommendation and buy used snowplowing equipment instead of new vehicles has likely not come without some initial consequences.
One of the used road graders the city purchased late last year has broken down twice this winter season and had to sit out one snowstorm.
The mechanical failures resulted in a day of narrower streets on some plow routes and forced city staff to shift driving schedules to compensate.
One of the mechanical failures could not be fixed in-house and required the equipment to go back to a dealership.
The breakdowns also came during a year the city shifted its snowplowing operations to rely more on the graders.
City staff had up to $690,000 saved up in its fleet replacement fund to buy new snow-plowing equipment.
Leaders of the city's public works department, and one council member, wanted to purchase two new graders as opposed to used ones. They argued that, although the new graders cost more to purchase, they come with warranties and ultimately cost less to maintain in the long haul.
But a majority of council decided it would be best to purchase used graders at a cost of up to $450,000 instead.
Councilman Tony Connell compared the city’s desire to purchase new graders to purchasing Mercedes or chasing shiny toys.
Some council members appeared peeved this week when the city reported the breakdowns of the used road graders in a report from City Manager Gary Suiter.
“I think this is so biased, personally,” Councilwoman Heather Sloop said of the city noting the breakdowns of the used equipment.
Connell suggested the city was trying to make a point that it should only have to buy new equipment.
Public Works Director Chuck Anderson and City Manager Gary Suiter defended the city’s decision to tell council about the mechanical malfunctions.
Anderson said the city has not had any issues with its other graders, and Suiter noted the city recently invested a significant amount of money in the used graders.
“I thought it was something you would want to hear,” Suiter said. “We paid $450,000 for these (two used road graders), and they’re already breaking down. I thought you should know.”
Connell wanted the city to present a spreadsheet about the availability of its other equipment.
The council also asked about the cost associated with fixing the used grader, a figure that wasn’t available on Tuesday.
Asked Wednesday if the city would expect such mechanical failures in new equipment, Streets Superintendent David Van Winkle said "no."
He said while the failure of the used grader did have an impact, the city was able to adapt and the overall impact wasn’t too significant.
Van Winkle said the city has received several compliments on the new snowplowing system that relies more on the graders.
The changes were made to improve driver safety and also the quality of the snow-removal operations.
To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10
Comments
Scott Wedel 16 hours, 48 minutes ago
So City Council save $240,000 to buy used graders which break down more often and has caused one grader to miss one snowstorm. Considering the $240,000 in savings, the consequences of buying used graders is still a reasonable decision. City has, in previous years, cleared roads with two fewer road graders so not having one grader for one storm is not a big deal.
Tim Keenan 14 hours, 14 minutes ago
I'm not quite sure how staff reporting the performance of the equipment that City Council directed them to buy is biased. Anybody?
Scott Wedel 13 hours, 15 minutes ago
Tim,
I think it is a bit whiny for city council members to complain about bias instead of saying that they are comfortable that saving $240,000 is worth some breakdowns. City has a repair shop that is generally able to timely repair equipment.
Though, as quoted in the article, the City Manager's comments "... they’re already breaking down. I thought you should know.” make it sound like the used graders are pieces of junk that will have to be scrapped in a few months.
And of all the equipment owned by the city that had mechanical breakdowns, only the used road graders were mentioned in the City Manager's report. While it is informative, it is also selective to one particular decision.
I think Tony Connell's response asking for a spreadsheet on the breakdowns of all equipment is what should have been in the City Manager's report, instead of only the two machines in which Council overrode City staff to save $240,000.
Tim Keenan 11 hours, 57 minutes ago
I assumed that everything else was working normally or within warranty, but maybe that's not the case. But you tend not to report when things are status quo. I'm sure if there was a certain type of bus that was having more problems than any other, it would be highlighted in such a report. So does Council need to authorize all equipment purchases beyond a certain threshold?
Martha D Young 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
Penny wise and pound foolish.
Scott Wedel 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Martha,
No, an extra $240,000 when city is already paying for a maintenance shop is not a smart move. That $240,000 is about a third of the original proposed purchase price so it is a substantial difference. Doesn't make sense for city to pay for a warranty when it already has capable mechanics. Tony Connell knows a lot about buying and maintaining construction equipment.
Unless city staff presents data that they are spending a big chunk of that $240,000 in savings in added maintenance then it was a still a good move to purchase.
The City, in the past, has plowed the roads with neither road grader and it was no big deal. Note that we have had accident filled days this December due to icy conditions. It is not plows that correct icy conditions, but the sand trucks.
