Steamboat Springs lays out Texas-sized welcome mat for MusicFest

— All around town, there are signs the annual Texan migration to Steamboat Springs has begun.

Shiner Bock beer and Deep Eddy vodka are fully stocked and on sale at local liquor stores.

Cowboy hats have filled the lobby at the Sheraton Steamboat Resort.

And hundreds of kegs of beer are headed to music venues at the base of Steamboat Ski Area.

The 32nd MusicFest is this weekend, and the city is prepared to welcome the thousands of visitors and Texans who come with it.

”We will have 10 employees staffed at 12 hours a day for four days to make sure things are running smoothly,” B&K Distributing’s Cord Beaty said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

The 500 kegs B&K is setting up will supply concertgoers with 60,000 pints of beer.

It’s the first year the local beer distributor has landed the sponsorship for the event.

Beaty said most of the beer will consist of products from Breckenridge Brewery and Anheuser-Busch.

“Breckenridge is the number two selling craft beer in Texas,” Beaty noted. “They’ll be very familiar with this beer.”

Downtown merchants are also giving a Texas-sized welcome to MusicFest guests.

Main Street Manager Lisa Popovich said nearly all of the downtown merchants agreed to stay open later on Thursday night to accommodate the arriving visitors.

And over at Central Park Liquor, Texas craft beer from the Shiner brewery is on display and sold at a discount.

“It’s a busy week for us, and we embrace it,” co-owner Greg Nealy said. “This is a great week. I hear the music is awesome.”

This year's MusicFest will feature 50 bands over six days.

The Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer predicts 14,300 visitors will be in town on Saturday.

Downtown lodging is projected to be fully occupied, while base-area lodging is projected to be 90-percent full.

