Steamboat briefs: Lodging barometer predicts more than 14,300 visitors

About 14,000 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 91 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 100 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 90 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 94 percent full.

Lodging is expected to dip to 8,500 visitors by Wednesday.

The Chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Women’s XC ski fitness series begins at Lake Catamount

Lake Catamount Touring Center will host a Women’s XC Ski Fitness Series beginning Friday. The clinics are for women who want to improve their cross-country ski technique, gain fitness and have fun.

Session one will be held Friday and Jan. 13 and 20, and session two will be offered Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and 10. The skate ski group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by the classic ski group from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $100 for a three-week session or $40 per week. Rental equipment is available. Call Lake Catamount at 970-871-6667 to sign up or for more information.

Registration open for Depot Arts Center watercolor classes

Watercolor painting classes are being offered this winter on Wednesdays at the Depot Arts Center in Steamboat Springs from Jan. 18 to April 26. An intermediate to advanced class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and a class for beginners and those with some experience will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost for each session is $266; supplies are not included. Contact Mary Levingston at 970-879-5388 or blendingarts@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

YVSC recruits local families for food waste challenge

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the EPA “Food too Good to Waste” campaign to launch a local food Waste Challenge.

An average family of four throws away 40 percent of their food away, wasting approximately $1,500 every year. As part of the challenge, YVSC is recruiting families to participate in a pilot program that will track and reduce household food waste.

The challenge will involve tracking preventable food waste, which is food thrown away because it spoiled or wasn’t eaten at a meal. YVSC will provide each family in the challenge a bucket for measuring preventable food waste each week, as well as educational resources, fridge signs, menu planning information and support along the way.

The challenge will last six weeks from Feb. 27 to April 10 and will culminate with a family-friendly celebration April 18. Families interested in reducing household food waste can email cameron@yvsc.org to sign up.

Area fly fishers group to hold 1st public meeting of 2017

Yampa Valley Fly Fishers will hold its first meeting of the new year at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Rex’s American Grill. Lance Peterson will give a presentation on the Belcampo Lodge in Southern Belize, one of Central America’s top fly-fishing destinations. An expansive 12,000-acre property, organic farm, rum distillery and luxury fishing lodge, Belcampo is a new paradigm in fly-fishing travel. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Fly-fishing author Chris Dombrowski to visit library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an evening with Chris Dombrowski, the writer who Outside Magazine calls “the fly-fishing poet,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Library Hall. He will talk about his new book, “Body of Water: a sage, a seeker, and the world’s most alluring fish.”

Fly-fishing guide to the likes of David James Duncan and Jim Harrison, Dombrowski is also an an award-winning author. “Body of Water” is about the journey that lead Dombrowski to the Bahamas — to its most elusive and highly prized creature, the bonefish, and to David Pinder, the legendary fisherman who created an industry. Part fishing hagiography, part ecology and part elegy, “Body of Water” is a tribute to a man, a place and a particularly beguiling fish, written in prose as immersive and crystalline as the waters of the Caribbean itself.

At this Library Author Series event, books will be available for sale and signing courtesy of Off the Beaten Path Bookstore. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.