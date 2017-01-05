The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017: Moose crossing

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

3:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a crash at Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue. There were seven other crashes during the day, but no serious injuries were reported.

5:58 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud snowblowing in the 600 block of Mountain Vista Circle. Snow removal is exempt from the noise ordinance.

7:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 2700 block of Village Drive.

9 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help an elderly man with a medical problem in the 1400 block of Mark Twain Lane.

9:29 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

12:53 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help with an aircraft emergency at Yampa Valley Regional Airport. A plane with 50 people aboard was approaching the airport and having trouble with de-icing equipment. The plane landed safely.

2:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken driver in the 400 block of Yampa Street. Someone stopped to help a man dig their car out and suspected the man was drunk. Police could not find him.

6:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a moose running across South Lincoln Avenue.

8:48 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who stole $100 worth of makeup from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. She was issued a ticket.