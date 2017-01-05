First Friday Artwalk listings for Jan. 6, 2017: New year, new art, new venues to visit

— Jace Romick Gallery, 813 Lincoln Ave. inside the Chief Theatre, 970-846-3877

Local photographer Jace Romick's photography captures the American West and its lifestyle, paired with handcrafted artisanal frames to complement his engaging photos.

Gallery 89, 1009 Lincoln Ave., 970-439-8196

The gallery features the contemporary work of legendary Florentine artist Armando Xhomo.

Pine Moon Fine Art, 117 Ninth St., 970-879-2787

Gallery art work features bronze and glass sculptures, acrylic, oil, monotype and watercolor paintings, pencil drawings, fiber works, photography and jewelry by local artists.

Fhysical Elements Personal Training, Ninth and Oak streets, 970-846-0828

Natalie Breitung, of Orange Cloud Creative is formally educated in design and photography, and her artwork captures the energy and wild west spirit of Steamboat in bright colorful canvases.

Images of Nature Gallery, 730 Lincoln Ave., 970-871-1822

Legendary nature photographer Tomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for over 40 years observing and photographing the Earth's last great wild places.

SkiTown Computing, 1104 Lincoln Ave., #102, 970-870-7984

Julia Ben-Asher and Ryan Ernstes explore what it means to be part of this quirky, stunning, inspiring town. Photographs and sketches capture elements of outdoor adventuring — hikes, campfires, trees, snow, mud, furry friends — that are a tribute to Steamboat’s beauty and spirit

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., 970-870-1755

The 10th Anniversary Exhibit is a retrospective celebrating artists and exhibits from the first decade of SAM. Local artist Sue Gallion is featured in the SAM store.

Steamboat Springs Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-5970

Award-winning local art at its best — colorful, diverse and accomplished. Paintings, photography, mixed media and more. Complimentary wine and cheese.

URBANE, 703 Lincoln Ave., Suite B101, 970-879-9169

Young Bloods Collective is a new group of artists creating and thriving in Routt County. This is its inaugural members' shows featuring work by Ashley McKinstry, Sista Luna, Jonathan Taylor Bartlett, B.Kole, Alex Sorapuru, Sarah Feiges, Danielle Zimmerer, Amie Rawlings and Montana Malburg and including monotype prints, paintings, photography and mixed media.

Wild Horse Gallery, 802 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-5515

Wild Horse Gallery will feature the amazing acrylic wildlife paintings of Ezra Tucker.

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St., 970-879-9008

Winter Tracks is an exhibition of embellished skis, snowboards and snowshoes. There will also be a reception for Arts & Gallery Guide contest winner Ryan Keating with light bites, wine and music. Julia Dordoni's work will be featured in the Platform Gallery.

Creekside Cafe & Grill, 131 11th St., 970-879-4925

Kathleen Walsh is an-award winning Colorado photographer who began her love of photography at art school in NYC. She mentored with National Geographic and Saveur Magazines, and her photography has shown in solo exhibitions throughout Colorado and Illinois.

Harwigs/L'Apogee, 911 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-1919

Oil pastels on silk by artist Leslie Bell will be featured.

W Gallery, 115 Ninth St., 970-846-1783

New work from Hollis Moore, MFA candidate from University of New Mexico who completed the Land Arts of the American West semester in the field focusing on conservation and the environment, will be featured.

Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak. St. 970-879-0671

Open tour of over 167 magnificent stained glass windows designed by local artist Greg Effinger and produced by over 50 local volunteer artists. The artist will be on hand to answer questions and tour brochures available.

Steamboat Smokehouse, 912 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-7427

Courtney is the featured artist of Young Bloods Collective for the month of January. She specializes in alternative photographic techniques including tin type, van dyke prints and cyanotype prints. Currently based out of Steamboat, she was raised in Colorado but artistically refined in Honolulu where she studied film photography at the University of Hawaii.