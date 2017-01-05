First Friday Artwalk listings for Jan. 6, 2017: New year, new art, new venues to visit

Steamboat Springs — Jace Romick Gallery, 813 Lincoln Ave. inside the Chief Theatre, 970-846-3877
Local photographer Jace Romick's photography captures the American West and its lifestyle, paired with handcrafted artisanal frames to complement his engaging photos.
Explore SteamboatJust can’t get enough? Like Explore Steamboat on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @Explore_Stmbt. You also can keep up with our arts and entertainment coverage throughout the week at ExploreSteamboat.com.
Gallery 89, 1009 Lincoln Ave., 970-439-8196
The gallery features the contemporary work of legendary Florentine artist Armando Xhomo.
Pine Moon Fine Art, 117 Ninth St., 970-879-2787
Gallery art work features bronze and glass sculptures, acrylic, oil, monotype and watercolor paintings, pencil drawings, fiber works, photography and jewelry by local artists.
Fhysical Elements Personal Training, Ninth and Oak streets, 970-846-0828
Natalie Breitung, of Orange Cloud Creative is formally educated in design and photography, and her artwork captures the energy and wild west spirit of Steamboat in bright colorful canvases.
Images of Nature Gallery, 730 Lincoln Ave., 970-871-1822
Legendary nature photographer Tomas D. Mangelsen has traveled throughout the natural world for over 40 years observing and photographing the Earth's last great wild places.
SkiTown Computing, 1104 Lincoln Ave., #102, 970-870-7984
Julia Ben-Asher and Ryan Ernstes explore what it means to be part of this quirky, stunning, inspiring town. Photographs and sketches capture elements of outdoor adventuring — hikes, campfires, trees, snow, mud, furry friends — that are a tribute to Steamboat’s beauty and spirit
Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., 970-870-1755
The 10th Anniversary Exhibit is a retrospective celebrating artists and exhibits from the first decade of SAM. Local artist Sue Gallion is featured in the SAM store.
Steamboat Springs Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-5970
Award-winning local art at its best — colorful, diverse and accomplished. Paintings, photography, mixed media and more. Complimentary wine and cheese.
URBANE, 703 Lincoln Ave., Suite B101, 970-879-9169
Young Bloods Collective is a new group of artists creating and thriving in Routt County. This is its inaugural members' shows featuring work by Ashley McKinstry, Sista Luna, Jonathan Taylor Bartlett, B.Kole, Alex Sorapuru, Sarah Feiges, Danielle Zimmerer, Amie Rawlings and Montana Malburg and including monotype prints, paintings, photography and mixed media.
Wild Horse Gallery, 802 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-5515
Wild Horse Gallery will feature the amazing acrylic wildlife paintings of Ezra Tucker.
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St., 970-879-9008
Winter Tracks is an exhibition of embellished skis, snowboards and snowshoes. There will also be a reception for Arts & Gallery Guide contest winner Ryan Keating with light bites, wine and music. Julia Dordoni's work will be featured in the Platform Gallery.
Creekside Cafe & Grill, 131 11th St., 970-879-4925
Kathleen Walsh is an-award winning Colorado photographer who began her love of photography at art school in NYC. She mentored with National Geographic and Saveur Magazines, and her photography has shown in solo exhibitions throughout Colorado and Illinois.
Harwigs/L'Apogee, 911 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-1919
Oil pastels on silk by artist Leslie Bell will be featured.
W Gallery, 115 Ninth St., 970-846-1783
New work from Hollis Moore, MFA candidate from University of New Mexico who completed the Land Arts of the American West semester in the field focusing on conservation and the environment, will be featured.
Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak. St. 970-879-0671
Open tour of over 167 magnificent stained glass windows designed by local artist Greg Effinger and produced by over 50 local volunteer artists. The artist will be on hand to answer questions and tour brochures available.
Steamboat Smokehouse, 912 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-7427
Courtney is the featured artist of Young Bloods Collective for the month of January. She specializes in alternative photographic techniques including tin type, van dyke prints and cyanotype prints. Currently based out of Steamboat, she was raised in Colorado but artistically refined in Honolulu where she studied film photography at the University of Hawaii.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID