Craig briefs: Gas prices continue to increase across nation

Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.22 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado. That compares with the national average that has increased 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34 per gallon, according to gasoline price website gasbuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices yesterday were 37 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 22.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Jan. 3 in Colorado have ranged widely through the past five years:

■ 2016: $1.85 per gallon

■ 2015: $2.09 per gallon

■ 2014: $3.15 per gallon

■ 2013: $2.96 per gallon

■ 2012: $3.02 per gallon

“In 2016, motorists spent an average $2.13 per gallon on gasoline, the cheapest yearly average since 2004, and 28 cents lower than 2015, but if motorists made a resolution to pay less in 2017, they either broke it already or aren’t planning on driving for a while. While nearly 100,000 gas stations in the country were selling for $1.99 per gallon a year ago, fewer than 3,000 are today. Though we may see rising gas prices take a brief break in early February, we’re unlikely to come anywhere close to last year’s low levels,” Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

Trap club announces schedule through March

Polar Bear League meets after 10 a.m. Sunday mornings and after 6 p.m. Thursday evenings under the lights. The winter shotgun trap shooting league is for experienced and new shooters and runs from Sunday through to March 31. Polar Bear League guidelines are posted on the club website facebook.com/craigtrapclub. The shooting club is located just west of Craig at U.S. Highway and Moffat County Road 64. The Craig Trap Club is a local nonprofit dedicated to the safe and fun enjoyment of trap shooting. For more information, call Larry Neu, president, at 970-629-8437.

Byers Canyon Shooting Range closed Monday

The seasonal closure of the Byers Canyon Shooting Range in Hot Sulphur Springs will begin Monday and shooters are advised to seek alternative shooting areas during the closure.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife closes the range to human activity each winter in an effort to protect wildlife from human-caused stress during the coldest time of the year.

The range typically reopens in mid-to-late April; however, because of planned improvements coming this spring, CPW officials said it will not likely reopen until late May.

For more information about CPW shooting ranges and alternative places to shoot, visit cpw.state.co.us.