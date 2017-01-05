Community Agriculture Alliance: CAA Market bridges gap between producer, consumer

At Community Agriculture Alliance, we continue to be grateful for all of our Yampavores. A Yampavore is a person whose diet consists of food locally grown in the Yampa Valley.
Along with Yampavores, we are grateful to those who provide the locally grown food, are committed to Community Agriculture Alliance and give us a mission. These are the farmers and ranchers who sell their products through the CAA Market. Great strides have been made during the past year to connect more people to their food from the Yampa Valley. From my view, we have made local food more accessible. This has not come without challenges, setbacks and ongoing hard work from everyone on the CAA board and staff. I think we emerged from 2016 victorious.
One aspect of the CAA Market that has proven itself worthy is the connection between the farm-to-table mindset and the traditional ag producers of the valley. Customers can now buy meat
from someone who is ranching locally. This connection is essential, as it is the definition of the local food movement. By bringing traditional agriculture to the CAA Market, we are protecting a legacy and helping keep agriculture alive in the Yampa Valley.
The CAA Market is a mix of backyard gardeners, market gardeners and traditional ranchers and farmers. This unique mix is representative of the local food grown and raised in the valley. CAA continuously seeks out more producers — regardless of scale — encourages people to buy from different producers each week and entices people to try an order through the market and compare the results to the grocery store selection.
We are bridging the gap between ranchers and customers who, without this market, would not have such a strong economic connection to the area and would probably sell or buy their products elsewhere. For me, the reward is informing customers where, exactly, their meat or eggs have come from, naming the farm within our valley.
Expansion of the CAA Market this past year has not been perfect, but we are incredibly thankful we have a community that consistently supports us through our growing pains. We are here for your needs and want to serve you as best we can, which is why we treat every order with the utmost care and attention.
Thank you again, loyal customers and producers, alike, for without you, agriculture in the Yampa Valley would look a lot different.
Some of the traditional ag producers from within the Yampa Valley that sell on the CAA Market include Elk Head Ranch, Grandbouche Farms, H Lazy P Cattle Co., Halycon Farm, Murr Made Meats, Prime Mountain Lamb Co., Sand Mountain Cattle Co., Songbird Ranch, Sunset Valley Meats, LLC, Whaley Lamb Co. and Yampa Valley Beef.
Meredith Rose is administrative assistant for Community Agriculture Alliance.
John Weibel 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
It is unfortunate, as a former long time donor to the Ag Alliance, that the ag alliance seems to desire to sell goods produced outside of the state and valley. With a product that needs to be net weighed , generally packaged in small quantities as it has a short shelf life unlike frozen beef, lamb, pork or the like, it is very difficult to operate and hope to make a living within the desires of the "marketplace" - which is not just supporting Yampa Valley products (thus the yampavore tag line), and importing products from outside the region.
I offered to the Ag Alliance the ability of their producers to collaborate within, my storefront as many others are doing. I requested that products would be marketed under one brand, in a cooperative manner, as having direct marketed beef for over a decade in the region,
i have seen one producer enter the market and another leave the marketplace as it is very difficult to actually gain a critical mass to be able to market the way it needs done.
If the ag alliance is truly a non-profit trying to connect local producers to consumers they might try to converse better with local producers as to why they do not feel their model works. I can not schedule my time around the hope of selling a couple hinder dollars worth of product that has to be delivered between x and y, net weighed, and individually bagged, with additional product being produced daily under strict guidelines from the federal government.
I still ask that the ag alliance people try to work with local producers, not those from outside the valley, without requiring a donation to do so... as I have been paying to work, in order to produce nutrient dense foods for too long, locally.
Again I offered to help the ag alliance to bring forth, local food via my storefront, which apparently they looked at and couldn't make it financially work (I may not either - but have a lot of cheese to sell and wages to pay) but working together seems to make more sense then their views of me being competition to their "marketplace" which I have a hard time working within their time frame and limited sales that it will provide.
I guess they see me as competition (which I produce so little of product that competes with them, have tried to get a ground beef cooperative to distribute throughout Natural Grocers, helping my and the bakeries distribution costs). Oh well, I do not see the Marketplace as working towards yampavores and simply trying to recreate the wheel.
John Weibel 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
What is so irritating is that over two years ago when I tried to make home deliveries of milk I thought it would be a great collaboration with the coop. Received zero support, and were many reasons to stop trying to do deliver milk to ones doorstep.
Went to an ag alliance meeting, as I decided I could not complain if I did not try to get involved, on top of my 80 hour weeks in the summer, last winter. I tried to set up a meeting to discuss distribution, which I stated I could not make on a Monday, and was held on a Monday, so it became apparent that they were not concerned with people's issues with their set up.
Yet again like a person going back to a dog that bites them I offer support again to work with them and their producers and I am told we like the direct to consumer model, which when products are being brought in from elsewhere, delivery companies etc, a 10% commission to ag alliance from shoppers and sales tax is collected by the ag alliance I fail to see the high horse they ride upon. I am trying to work well with them but they have their ideas and are not open to discussing any potential opportunities to raise the water level for all boats.
This article seems to indicate they also do not like potential local competition as opposed to collaborating with those trying to make a living in ag.
Scott Wedel 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
John,
I read your comments which assume the reader has a lot of knowledge of the CAA Market structure and so on.
I looked at the CAA Market website where they have an absurd number of products listed. Looks like maybe half might be made as a one off after they surprisingly received an order. Seems to me that CAA Market is doing it's own thing and most of which is not suitable for a retail store. It wouldn't seem very relevant to your store.
The CAA Market might be relevant to locate potential suppliers of products for your store. And it would seem that any retail store is a competitor to the CAA Market, but so be it. CAA Market is an online store not just in terms of ordering, but in terms of getting the purchase several days later while having to pick up instead of being delivered.
Your experiences is an example of why farm to table is difficult to execute. There is still some sort of store concept between the consumer and the farm.
