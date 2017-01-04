Yampa Valley Electric Association offers Cen$ible energy rebates for a third year

— Yampa Valley Electric Association is offering residential and small business members Cen$ible energy rebates for a third consecutive year.

“In addition to reducing energy use and utility bills across the YVEA territory, the first two years of the program supported local businesses and vendors with almost $208,000 in locally generated purchases,” said YVEA Member Outreach Specialist Tammi Strickland.

This year program partners — YVEA, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, the City of Steamboat Springs and Alpine Bank — have a total of $31,000 for rebates on LED lighting, Energy Star dishwashers, clothes washers, refrigerators, freezers and certified energy audits purchased starting Jan. 1.

The first two years of the program saw roughly $58,500 issued for 655 total rebates, Strickland said, adding that all available funding has been utilized and the first come, first served program closed before fall.

People throughout the YVEA service territory are eligible including Baggs, Wyoming, as well as those living in Routt and Moffat counties.

Only around 14 to 16 percent of participants from the Craig area, said Yampa Valley Sustainability Council Energy Outreach Coordinator Suzie Romig. “We’d like to see more households and small businesses in Moffat County take advantage of this energy- and money-saving program.”

The group is seeking more funding partners to help increase the number of rebates and allow the program to continue year-round. To assist as a program-funding sponsor, email partners@censibleenergy.org.

Cen$ible energy rebates may be used in combination with rebates available from other sources.

“There’s more funding from Atmos and EnergySmartColorado.com,” Strickland said.

More information on energy efficiency rebate funding for Atmos natural gas customers can be found at ExcessIsOut.com.

More details about this year’s rebates including instructions for rebate submission can be found at CensibleEnergy.org.

For specific questions, contact the YVEA customer service offices in Steamboat Springs or Craig or educational partner Yampa Valley Sustainability Council at info@yvsc.org or by calling 970-871-9299.

