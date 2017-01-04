Tigers hope to roar at home

— Hayden High School wrestling coach Chad Jones admitted his team’s Thursday evening clash with Moffat County High School may not make for much of a dual.

If you go Hayden vs. Moffat County wrestling dual When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday Where: Hayden High School What: The Tigers and the Bulldogs renew their mat rivalry in Hayden’s only home wrestling action of the season

“They have a full team,” he said. “We have half a team.”

He’s hoping the 6:30 p.m. competition can still result in some excellent wrestling, however, as his Tigers run up against the Bulldogs to open what will be a busy week of wrestling for his squad.

“We’re looking forward to wrestling them because they’re really strong,” Jones said.

The top matches for Hayden will involve its seniors, both savvy state tournament veterans. Christian Carson wrestles at 195 pounds and Devlyn Mosman at 120.

Those two and the rest of the team will get another major test this weekend when they travel to Vernal, Utah, for the Tournament of Champions event.

That often makes for one of the toughest events of the year for Hayden wrestlers, and the Tigers who have shined there have often gone on to major success at the state tournament, still more than a month away.

Utah starts its wrestling season several weeks ahead of Colorado, so that adds another barrier for a team like Hayden in addition to the fact that the large meet just attracts some of the best talent in the region.

“It’s an opportunity to test your skills and your technique against kids who are at a higher level,” Jones said. “Their kids are a little more ready to go at this time of year, which is always good. We like to check our cardio with them and make sure our cardio is good.”

Carson fared the best of the Tigers’ wrestlers there a year ago, placing fifth in his weight bracket.

“He beat a Utah state finalist, so that’s the caliber of kids you’re able to compete with,” Jones said. “It gives our guys a lot of confidence for our state wrestling tournament.”

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9