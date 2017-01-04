Steamboat Springs man suspected of dealing heroin

— A 27-year-old Steamboat Springs man has been arrested on suspicion of selling heroin.

Shawn M. Ferrell was arrested Monday by the All Crimes Enforcement Team drug task force.

He has been formally charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance and felony conspiracy. The conspiracy charge alleges Ferrell conspired with a person or persons to sell heroin.

An arrest affidavit related to the arrest has been sealed. The District Attorney’s Office will frequently ask that affidavits be sealed if they mention confidential informants.

Ferrell’s bond has been set at $20,000.

