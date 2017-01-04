Steamboat briefs: Local LiftUp will benefit from yoga fundraiser Saturday

Yoga with Libbie will host a Day of Yoga fundraiser to benefit LiftUp of Routt County Saturday, Jan. 7 at Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall. Two sessions will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Donations of $20 for one session and $25 for two are suggested. Yogis of all levels are welcome. Call Libbie Mathis at 970-879-8428 for more information.

Film about California’s lone wolf to screen at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “The Wolf OR-7 Expedition,” a featured film from the 2016 International Wildlife Film Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Library Hall. Follow six adventurers as they retrace the route taken by a GPS-collared Oregon wolf to explore human and wolf coexistence.

The expedition retraced the approximate track generated by the GPS collar worn by the Oregon wolf known as Wolf OR-7. The wolf was born in Northeast Oregon and in 2011 left his pack and dispersed south to find new territory. The expedition team retraced, by bicycle and on foot, the young male grey wolf’s approximate route as he traversed more than 1,200 miles through Oregon and into California, to become the first and only documented free-roaming wolf in California in nearly 90 years. And he is still out there.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

French film, club gathering to be held at Chief Theater

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “Neither Heaven Nor Earth,” an award-winning film from France directed by Clément Cogitore, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Chief Theater.

Before the film, Steamboat’s French Club gathers at 6 p.m. in the Chief Theater’s Black Box Lounge for conversational French, wine specials and potluck appetizers. All French speakers are welcome.

The film centers on French Army Captain Antares Bonassieu and his squad, who are assigned to monitor a remote valley of Wakhan, Afghanistan, on the border of Pakistan. Negotiating control of the region between local shepherds and possible Taliban sympathizers grows more and more tenuous for them as men from all sides start mysteriously disappearing.

Unable to explain this eerie phenomenon, the soldiers find themselves embroiled in an existential nightmare, desperate for their own safety. The screening includes an award-winning short film. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Free snowshoes, fat tire bikes available for rent at park

Stagecoach State Park offers free snowshoe, ice-fishing kits, and new in 2017, fat tire bike rentals for anyone interested in a little outdoor, winter fun.

An alternative to traditional winter sports, snowshoeing is slower-paced and offers a tranquil, wintertime experience. In addition, try riding a fat bike or go ice fishing. Both winter activities are growing in popularity, at the park and across the country.

“Snowmobiles are fun, and skiing is a great way to enjoy the snow, but if you are looking for something a little more peaceful, or looking for a great way to get exercise, exploring the park and ice fishing are the way to go,” said Park Manager Craig Preston in a news release. “This is a great park to enjoy all three. You can see wildlife, some of the best scenery around, and have a great time catching fish.”

Snowshoes, ice-fishing kits and fat tire bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They must be used at the park and returned by 4:30 p.m.

The rentals are free; however, a valid daily or annual pass is required to enter the park.

Any anglers 16 or older must possess a valid fishing license, available at the park.

Preston adds that dogs are welcome but must remain on a 6-foot leash at all times.

“Just remember to dress for wintertime, bring snacks and water and prepare to have a great time,” he said.

Contact Stagecoach State Park at 970-736-2436, or visit the park’s website at cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/stagecoach for more information.

Steamboat Springs Chamber introduces gift card program

The Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association rolled out its new gift card program in the fall. While many Chamber member businesses are now able to accept these gift cards, the Chamber is still in the process of updating merchants’ point-of-sale systems. The holidays are a popular time of year to give or receive Chamber gift cards. See a list of businesses that are now accepting gift cards from the Steamboat Chamber at steamboatchamber.com/giftcards. Questions regarding card balances can be directed to getmybalance.com or 800-755-0085.

Area program helps those at risk for type 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have prediabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101.

Participants will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment. They will learn how to make realistic, achievable goals involving nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications. Visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention for more information, and to sign up, call 970-871-7618.