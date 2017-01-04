The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017: GoPro stolen from store

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

5:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of loud snowplowing at a hotel in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. Snowplows are exempt from the noise ordinance.

7:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 21400 block of U.S. Highway 40.

8:27 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a crash near mile marker two on Routt County Road 14. There were seven other crashes during the day, but no serious injuries were reported.

10:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 1400 block of Mustang Run.

11:40 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a license plate stolen in the 1500 block of Woodbridge Court.

2:08 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a GoPro stolen from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A mother said her son had left the camera at the self check-out, and it was gone when he returned.

3:17 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a mother who found drug paraphernalia in her daughter’s room in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The daughter was given a citation.

7:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a cell phone stolen from a Greyhound bus.