Open enrollment through January for Mountain Village Montessori Charter School

— Open enrollment is taking place through January for families interested in attending Mountain Village Montessori Charter School, a tuition-free public school just west of Steamboat Springs.

The preschool through fifth-grade school opened in fall 2016 and will add two classrooms and sixth grade to the campus this year.

A series of informational events are planned during January for interested families.

“We’re adding sixth grade so that our fifth-grade families, if they choose, can continue with us if they want to,” said Michael Hayes, head of school.

The school is adding one lower and one upper elementary classroom next year, for a total of three primary (preschool through kindergarten), three lower (first- through third-grade) and two upper (fourth- through sixth-grade) classrooms.

Mixed-age classrooms are a traditional part of the Montessori philosophy of education.

For new families interested in enrollment, a dual language prospective family open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 and will be hosted by student ambassadors, school educators, staff and board members. Refreshments will be served.

School tours hosted by campus leaders will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 19 and 26 at the school, 27285 Brandon Circle.

RSVP for the open house or a tour by calling 970-879-6653.

Applications for new students are due by Jan. 31, and if necessary, a lottery to determine new student enrollment will take place in February.

Students can enroll in any remaining spots on a first-come, first-served basis through the summer.

Currently enrolled kindergarten through fifth-grade students are guaranteed a spot at the school if they choose to stay for the 2017-18 school year, but current preschool students must apply.

Hayes said preschool students must apply with other new students to avoid giving an advantage to families able to afford the school’s tuition-based preschool program.

To apply to attend the school, visit mvmcs.org/prospective-students.

