Steamboat Springs City Council scrutinizes airport hangar purchase proposal

Steamboat Springs — The Steamboat Springs City Council is not ready to sign a check for a new aircraft hangar at Bob Adams Field to accommodate planes that are passing through.
“The city has a long history of jumping into business opportunities and then saying ‘maybe we shouldn’t have done that,'” Councilman Scott Ford said.
The city on Tuesday proposed spending $310,000 on a new hangar at the municipal airport to house transient aircraft.
Currently, pilots of transient aircraft have to rent space in privately-owned hangars, and the revenue is split between the hangar owner and the city.
New airport manager Stacie Fain said the new hangar is needed to better accommodate pilots who need to park their planes in a hangar at the airport. She also thinks the new hangar would help to generate more revenue at the city-owned airport.
Council members seemed split about whether to even look into the idea further.
While no council member was ready to commit to the purchase, some wanted more data before making a decision.
“I don’t have enough information to know whether it’s a good investment or not,” Council President Walter Magill said.
Magill wanted to know how long the hangar had been on the market and what other hangars of a similar size had sold for.
He also questioned whether the city’s estimated return on investment from the hangar made it a worthwhile purchase.
“This doesn’t look like something I would spend my own money on,” he said.
Councilman Tony Connell said the city should order an appraisal for the hangar.
He also questioned whether the city’s business plan would be undercut by other hangar owners who would continue to lease out space in their hangars.
Fain said the community of hangar owners at the airport is tight, and they want the city’s fixed-base operator to make money.
Fain suggested there was a sense of urgency behind the hangar proposal, as it might be sold to someone else if the council didn’t act.
“There may be a profit to be made, at some price point … but a private individual may buy this,” councilman Ford said. “I just don’t see the need for the city to buy a building.”
Comments
Scott Wedel 2 days, 16 hours ago
The proper response by government to a "business opportunity" should range from "hell no" to "what part of 'hell no' isn't understood?".
Government investment in a business opportunity is always "dumb money" as it is an investment that private investors rejected. Thus, the only question for a government investment in a business opportunity is how much of the investment is going to be lost for what claimed public benefit.
Some interesting facts that show the ridiculous nature of this as a business opportunity. According to article on city staff providing unauthorized rental discounts of hangar space, the official rate per night for hangar space is $400 of which city takes half. According to this morning's article on the amount of revenues, that means there are less than 100 days of hangar rental per year. That is extremely far from a booming business opportunity.
Meanwhile, a quick internet search reveals that there is one SBS hangar owner willing to rent space for $150 per night.(seasonal rates apply). So what one hangar owner views as a fair rate is way below what City is using to consider buying the hangar.
And then there is Flying Crown Land Group which is seeking to invest at Bob Adams field, but suggests that SB City isn't being cooperate.
http://www.flyingcrown.org/bob-adams-field.html
Eric Morris 2 days, 8 hours ago
I'm sure glad the Public Works director undermined the old airport manager to give him the quick boot so he could set up the new one for a very public beating. Yikes. Talk about not setting your new employee up for success. You could write a Harvard Business Review case study on this management style. Instead, the manager praises him out the door as he gets a promotion. You can't make this up.
Anita Hawkins 2 days, 3 hours ago
Since a private entity is interested in purchasing the hangar, why would the city even consider buying it? Spend taxpayers' money on things that benefit the community instead of a few.
Scott Wedel 2 days, 3 hours ago
"Fain suggested there was a sense of urgency behind the hangar proposal, as it might be sold to someone else if the council didn’t act."
Iron Horse philosophy yet again where government ownership and management is presumed by government employees to be far better than private ownership and management.
I would be extremely surprised if city staff analysis would say anything than it being a great investment. City staff is being asked to spend other people's money to increase the importance and scope of their jobs making them eligible for pay raises. Their incentive is to try to get the purchase approved.
The far more relevant analysis is why it isn't a good investment for a private investor and yet a good investment for government. The private investor would benefit from being able to claim depreciation so would earn a minimum of 3% more annually on the investment than the city.
Ed Smith 2 days, 2 hours ago
Plus any nongovernment purchaser would be paying a ground lease to the City and property tax to Routt County.
Scott Wedel 1 day, 21 hours ago
I looked in the meeting packet to see the sort of business justification that only a city staff member seeking to spend other people's money would ever write. Too bad City couldn't invest employee's retirement account on the purchase to learn the employee's confidence in the deal.
A big flaw in the analysis by city staff is that it claims that number of transient planes are increasing, their own numbers show that less than 10% of those planes are renting hangar space from the city FBO. Thus, the market for hangar space is overwhelmingly dominated by those with hangars or arranging with private hangar owners to use hangars. A reasonable guess is that city's 50% fee is way too much of a cut and priced themselves out of the market.
I note that the advertised hangar space is for less than half of city's rates. Thus, it would appear that most pilots are currently finding better rates.
That also means that any city staff projections on income are wrong because they are relying upon the size of the overall market when their market segment is limited to those not otherwise able to arrange hangar space. Thus, they are extremely dependent upon what other hangar owners are doing and whether making spaces available in private transactions.
The economics of hangar space appears to be relatively straightforward. If being used by the owner for much more than a month then it saves money for the plane owner. And then there are a whole lot of days to rent at well under city's FBO rates for added income.
Thus, city's business plan is extremely risky because they are in constant risk of being undercut by other hangar owners or having new hangars built.
