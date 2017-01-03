Steamboat briefs: Local special event funding applications available

Applications for city-allocated special event funding are now available and will be accepted through Thursday, Jan. 5. Special event funding provides sponsorship dollars to support special events taking place in non-ski season months. Presentations will be made to the Special Event Funding Committee — made up of Steamboat Springs Chamber and Resort Association staff, Chamber board members and City Council members — in January. To download the application, visit steamboatchamber.com/contactus.

Nature writing workshop opportunity held with author

Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a special nature writing workshop with award-winning author Laura Pritchett from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 20. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this event provides a chance to write about it.

Pritchett is the acclaimed author of nine books, including the forthcoming novel “The Blue Hour,” which she will launch with an evening talk at the library Feb. 20. She is a winner of the PEN USA Award for Fiction and the Milkweed National Fiction Prize. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, O Magazine, Salon, High Country News, The Sun, Brain, Child and many other publications. She holds a Ph.D. from Purdue University and teaches across the country.

On President’s Day, Pritchett invites participants to celebrate the day by writing about our country – the land, that is. In this two-hour workshop, Pritchett will lead participants in brainstorming and starting an essay or short story, looking at a few short examples of what contemporary nature writers are doing and discussing how and where to publish your work.

The workshop is appropriate for fiction and nonfiction, all levels, and limited to 15 participants. The cost is $40.

To sign up, email Adult Programs Coordinator Jennie Lay at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Proof of ownership required for snowmobile registration

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds resident owners of boats, OHVs and snowmobiles that after Jan. 1 they must provide proof of ownership before vehicles can be registered.

Providing proof of ownership is a new regulation enacted by the Colorado State Legislature. The purpose of the regulation is to assure that stolen vehicles are not being bought and sold.

The following can be used for proof of ownership.

■ A bill that includes the date of sale, the names of the seller and buyer — printed and signed.

■ The vessel/vehicle identification number if known.

■ The vessel/vehicle make, model and year if known.

■ Previous registration certificate issued by a governmental entity that lists the applicant as registered owner.

■ Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin (Manufacturer’s Statement of Origin).

■ Certificate of title.

■ Any court-issued document proving ownership.

If an owner does not have any of these documents, the boat or vehicle can be taken to any CPW office, where it will be inspected. A law enforcement officer will check the identification number to make sure it hasn’t been altered in a way that might indicate the vehicle or boat had been stolen. Documentation of the inspection will be provided to the state and the owner.

Those who need an inspection, can call the CPW location first to make sure that a law-enforcement officer is available. An officer is usually available at park offices, but officers are not always available at wildlife offices.

Those planning to make a purchase this year from a private party, should obtain a bill of sale with the appropriate information. For convenience, CPW provides a template for a bill of sale on its website.

Dealers are required to complete the registration application for customers and to collect the registration fee.

Free yoga practice focuses on Seane Corn’s detox flow

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free yoga session for January’s community yoga practice focusing on Seane Corn’s “Detox Flow Yoga” DVD. at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Library Hall. The 65-minute practice is designed for all levels to work at their own pace. Bring your own mat and blanket.

The library’s free community yoga practice is for all ages, abilities and experience levels and is intended for anyone who wants to build a personal home yoga practice while checking out the variety of free library resources available to help guide practice.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

State park hosts ice fishing tournament Saturday

Stagecoach State Park’s sixth annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7.

Cash prizes are awarded to the top five contestants, and this year the tournament will be open to all fish species.

“Ice anglers have a lot of fun during the tournament,” said Park Manager Craig Preston in a news release. “The prizes are very attractive, as we anticipate giving away between $1,000 and $3,000 this year. In addition, 25 percent of the tournament proceeds will be donated to the Soroco Science Club.”

The tournament is limited to 200 adult and 50 youth entries. Registration fees are $30 for anyone 16 or older. Youth 15 or younger can enter for free and are eligible for non-cash prizes.

Same-day registration will be possible at Stagecoach State Park’s Marina Deck, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. the day of the tournament.

Before Thursday, Jan. 5, participants can preregister at Stagecoach State Park’s office during regular park hours, CPW’s Steamboat Springs office at 925 Weiss Drive or at Spiro’s Tradin’ Post, 107 West Main St. in Oak Creek.

The tournament is sponsored by the town of Oak Creek, South Routt Recreation Association, Yampa Valley Anglers and the Stagecoach Marina.

“It’s a great group that works together to organize this tournament, and we are very grateful for the partnership,” Preston said.

For tournament rules and a registration form, email dnr_stagecoach.park@state.co.us or call 970-736-2436.

Anglers are reminded that all current fishing regulations for the year 2016-17 will apply and will be enforced. A valid state parks pass is required to enter the park, and carpooling is highly recommended due to limited parking.

LiftUp of Routt County seeks donation center volunteers

LiftUp of Routt County is seeking volunteers to work in the organization’s donation center, food bank and thrift store. Duties include sorting donations, stocking shelves, greeting the public and pricing merchandise. Benefits include bonus bucks to spend in the thrift store. To volunteer or for more information, call Suzanna Bloom at 970-870-0727.

Alzheimer’s support groups offered in Steamboat Springs

The Alzheimer’s Association sponsors two free monthly support groups for those caring for someone with dementia, whether 24/7 or long distance. The groups offer an opportunity to gather with others facing similar challenges in a safe, confidential setting. The spouse group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month and the general group for family, friends and caregivers meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. Both meetings are held at Rollingstone Respite House, 1500 Pine Grove Road. Call 970-879-8942 for more information.