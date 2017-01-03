Sotheby's picks Chula Beauregard to create 2017 Winter Carnival poster art

— After commissioning the art for a Winter Carnival poster that raised $15,000 for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club last year, Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty is carrying on the tradition in 2017.

This year’s Winter Carnival poster art is by local artist Chula Beauregard, who put together four carnival-themed art pieces for a Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty committee to choose from.

The favored piece of art is an oil on canvas piece that depicts a crowd watching a stream of lights make its way down Howelsen Hill as fireworks shoot off into the sky.

“Her work is very traditional oil and canvas but also incorporates a lot of color,” said Traci Smith, director of marketing for Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty. “We looked at all four paintings, and we chose the one that best fit the spirit of Winter Carnival for a poster to put out there.”

Beauregard said she first did a Winter Carnival themed series of paintings in 2012 and 2013, and enjoyed revisiting the ideas now with her more perfected technique.

“When I did that series a few years ago, I was trying to capture the culture of Steamboat," Beauregard said. "Winter Carnival is really the heart and soul of Steamboat, it’s such an all encompassing event”

Smith said, historically, there were Winter Carnival posters created for the event each year, and the realty company is looking forward to continuing the dropped tradition in the coming years.

Last year's commissioned poster art was created by Jill Bergman.

For this year's poster, Smith sought out local artists during First Friday Artwalk events and invited those interested to submit a piece of carnival-themed art.

Beauregard’s original artwork was auctioned Friday during the Stars at Night fundraiser, raising $3,250 for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Thirty limited edition, signed, numbered and framed prints of the poster will be sold by Sotheby’s for $300 a piece, with all proceeds going to the Winter Sports Club.

Poster prints are expected to go on sale next week for $10 each.

Last year, the poster project garnered $15,000 for the club, and Steamboat Sotheby's is hoping to surpass that amount with sales from this year’s posters.

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is grateful for the time and resources given by Steamboat Sotheby's for the project, said Lane Malone, the Winter Sports Club's director of development.

“There is a great synergy in this creative collaboration to support youth, athletics and the arts in Steamboat Springs,” Malone said.

Smith said the posters are a fitting project for the realty company to sponsor.

“It’s a great way to do something fun for the community,” Smith said.

To purchase a framed, limited edition print, contact Smith at 970-879-8100 or email traci.smith@steamboatsir.com. Poster prints will be available next week at Lyon Drug or any Steamboat Sotheby’s location.

The 104th annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival takes place Feb. 8 to 12.

