The Record for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017: Man exposes himself in public parking lot

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

8:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of someone trespassing at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

1:35 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man exposing himself in a parking lot on Curve Plaza. The man was issued a citation for indecent exposure.

2:11 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.

3:15 p.m. Officers took a report of lost property in downtown Steamboat Springs.

3:33 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a dog biting someone in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue.

5:53 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of harassment in the 26000 block of Neptune Place in Clark.

6:52 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a runaway who left the 200 block of Lincoln Street in Yampa.

8:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 21000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

11:20 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Two co-workers had gotten into an argument and then one called police to complain about how the other person was driving.

