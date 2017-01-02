Steamboat briefs: Parts of Knoll Parking Lot set to close for MusicFest

A portion of Steamboat Ski Area’s Knoll Parking Lot will be closed through Jan. 14 during MusicFest, according to a news release from the ski area. The lower Knoll lot also will be closed for event purposes. The Knoll lots are located on Mount Werner Circle across from Gondola Square Transportation Center. The resort will continue to offer free parking in the south half of the upper Knoll lot and the Meadows Parking Lot, in addition to paid parking in the Gondola Square parking structure.

Community sand painting to celebrate new year at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs is bringing community sand painting back for the new year, with three days to work on a new design. This hands-on event will be open to everyone from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 5 in Library Hall.

Inspired by the Drepung Loseling monks’ 2015 Mandala on the Yampa art installation at the library, the Steamboat Springs community has participated in creating many hands-on public sand paintings.

The library invites everyone back to Library Hall to revisit their individuality and creative spirit while sand painting on a spectacular new under-the-sea design that has been installed on the community sand painting table. The design is a page from the bestselling “inky adventure” adult coloring book, “Lost Ocean,” by Johanna Basford.

Chakpurs, the monks’ authentic sand painting tools, along with plentiful colored sand, will be available for everyone to try this ancient Tibetan art form. A chakpur is a metal funnel with a grated surface, along which the artist runs a metal rod. The vibration causes sand to flow like liquid onto the platform. The result is a colorful design that is enjoyed by all, then wiped away in the spirit of impermanence upon completion.

This is a free, all-ages event, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Coffee and a Newspaper event scheduled for Wednesday

Steamboat Pilot & Today will host its next Coffee and a Newspaper on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It will be a brown bag lunch in the newspaper office conference room, 1901 Curve Plaza, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their own lunch, and the newspaper will provide drinks and dessert.

Community members will be invited to discuss news coverage ideas for 2017 and look back on the big stories of 2016. Publisher Suzanne Schlicht and Editor Lisa Schlichtman will be present to listen to readers’ feedback and discuss any issues related to the newspaper raised by those who attend.

Coffee and a Newspaper is a free community event, and all are welcome to attend. Email Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboattoday.com for more information.