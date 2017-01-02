Routt County Humane Society offering free adoptions of feral cats from McCoy cat colony

— Inside a cozy kennel within the cat room at the Routt County Humane Society Monday, 6-month-old Frankie gave a slow blink, then peered out at the two people watching her.

The black-and-white kitten is one of 16 cats and kittens taken last month from an out-of-control feral cat colony in McCoy, near Routt County’s southern border.



A property owner had begun providing food for the feral cats with good intentions, but soon, the colony reproduced and multiplied, said Alexis Pagoulatos, executive director of the Routt County Humane Society.

“People often misjudge how quickly they can reproduce, and what starts as a well-intentioned feeding of needy animals can become an out-of-control situation,” Pagoulatos said.

Like Frankie, some of the cats are shy and sweet, while others are a bit more wild and crazy, she said.

The organization is seeking local landowners who might benefit from one or two barn cats, which would need to be fed and provided water but would also help with eliminating rodents.

“It’s an inexpensive, pretty adorable way to treat your rodent problems,” Pagoulatos said.

The shelter is offering free feral cat adoptions through January in hopes of making the adoption process as easy as possible.

Each adoptable cat is spayed or neutered and comes with a veterinary examination and a clean bill of health, Pagoulatos said.

The shelter currently houses 16 cats in kennels and expects to bring in 10 more from the same property soon.

Pagoulatos said the cats are wary of humans, but feral cats are able to develop relationships with people given time.

“We are doing our best to keep their stress levels down, but they’re pretty stressed in the shelter environment,” she said.

Most of the cats are fairly young, including some kittens.

Pagoulatos said it's recommended that people who choose to provide food for feral cats should trap and spay or neuter them to prevent more out-of-control colonies.

The Routt County Humane Society can provide assistance for the cost of having feral cats spayed or neutered.

For more information about the available feral cats, contact the humane society at 970-879-7247. The shelter is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding Wednesdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. weekends at 760 Critter Court.

To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow