The Record for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017: Fireworks, fights, and drunken pedestrians in the first hours of the year

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a complaint about loud fireworks in the 600 block of Pine Street.
12:19 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone trespassing at the Strawberry Park Hot Springs after hours.
12:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
1:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
1:59 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a fight at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
5:28 a.m. Officers were called to a report of drunken person in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
Noon Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help a patient at Steamboat Ski Area.
1:08 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an unattended death in the 700 block of Pamela Lane.
1:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a missing person in Steamboat.
6:42 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about fireworks going off at Seventh and Pine streets.
7:14 p.m. Firefighters were called to help clean up a fuel spill at a gas station in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
8:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of gunshots in Milner.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID