The Record for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017: Fireworks, fights, and drunken pedestrians in the first hours of the year

Monday, January 2, 2017

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a complaint about loud fireworks in the 600 block of Pine Street.

12:19 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone trespassing at the Strawberry Park Hot Springs after hours.

12:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

1:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

1:59 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a fight at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

5:28 a.m. Officers were called to a report of drunken person in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

Noon Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help a patient at Steamboat Ski Area.

1:08 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an unattended death in the 700 block of Pamela Lane.

1:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a missing person in Steamboat.

6:42 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about fireworks going off at Seventh and Pine streets.

7:14 p.m. Firefighters were called to help clean up a fuel spill at a gas station in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

8:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of gunshots in Milner.

